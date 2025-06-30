Vancouver Bandits Announce Multi-Year Commitment to Terry Fox Foundation, Will Wear Terry Fox Tribute Jerseys on Canada Day

June 30, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits are proud to announce a three-year commitment to the Terry Fox Foundation, supporting cancer research across Canada.

The commitment includes the continuation of the club wearing its special edition Terry Fox tribute jersey, which will be worn during its upcoming Canada Day match-up versus the Scarborough Shooting Stars, which tips off at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Langley Events Centre. Tickets for the game are available for purchase and the game will be nationally televised on TSN.

The special edition tribute jersey, which features iconic imagery of Terry Fox and celebrates the legacy of his Marathon of Hope, was launched in 2024. Proceeds from each jersey sold were donated to the Terry Fox Foundation in support of cancer research across Canada and public response was overwhelmingly positive.

"Terry Fox is a national hero whose legacy continues to inspire generations. As a team rooted in community, we are honoured to partner with the Terry Fox Foundation over the next three years to carry forward Terry's message of courage, hope, and determination, " said Dylan Kular, Vancouver Bandits team president. "The special edition jersey pays tribute to Terry's vision and a symbol of the strength we all strive to embody, on and off the court."

The jersey is available in both adult and youth sizes online at this link. A limited selection of replica jerseys will be available for sale at the Bandits' Canada Day match-up, which is dedicated in Terry's honour.

Each replica version jersey available for fans to purchase features the no. 4, which was the number worn by Terry during his season as a member of Simon Fraser University's (SFU) junior varsity basketball team in 1977. Despite an eventual cancer diagnosis that required his right leg to be amputated, as well as chemotherapy and surgery, Fox continued to excel in sports. He joined Rick Hansen as a member of his wheelchair basketball team and eventually won three national titles with the team before embarking on his Marathon of Hope on April 12, 1980.

Inscribed on the front and back of the special edition jersey are the names of all the cities, parks, and towns where Terry started and ended his daily run during his tremendous journey from St. John's, Newfoundland to Thunder Bay, Ontario. Fox's goal was to run from Canada's east coast in Newfoundland to its west coast in Victoria, British Columbia, raising awareness and funds for cancer research.

Terry's Marathon of Hope spanned 143 days and 5,373 kilometres before he fell too ill to continue. He ran an average of 26 miles daily - equivalent to the distance of running a marathon each day of his mission across Canada. Fox's running route spanning Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario is etched on the jersey. Today, his legacy lives through various fundraising initiatives and the annual Terry Fox Run across the country and beyond.

The jersey features a black, red, and white colour scheme, as well as colour blocked side panelling inspired by the patterning of Terry's 1970s jersey worn at SFU. His no. 4 jersey has since been retired by the university as well as the high school he attended.

The Bandits are one of 10 men's professional basketball teams that annually compete in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). The Bandits are midway through the club's sixth CEBL season. The club's home venue of Langley Events Centre is located just a 20-minute drive from Terry's high school alma mater, Port Coquitlam Senior Secondary School, which was later renamed as "Terry Fox Secondary School."

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 30, 2025

