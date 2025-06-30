Weekly Preview: The Returning Players Who Could Shape the Stretch Run

June 30, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







As the season turns the corner toward the back nine, teams are beginning to come together in full.

Across the league, players have either returned to old markets or entered new ones in hope of fueling a championship run.

While there could still be changes to come as the NBA's Summer League approaches - often an opportunity for many CEBL players - the rosters as of now should look fairly similar to the ones that begin the playoffs in August.

And many of the newest additions are CEBL veterans who shouldn't take much to get up to speed either.

Here are six to keep an eye on:

Nick Ward, Vancouver Bandits

The big man from Ohio is back with the Bandits and on the verge of becoming just the eighth member of the CEBL's 1,000-point club (including playoffs). Ward, who is already Vancouver's all-time leading scorer, needs to pour in 26 more points to reach the milestone.

More important, however, is the opportunity for Ward to lead his club to its first-ever championship one year after falling one win short. For his career, Ward has averaged 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds over 57 games.

Vancouver already owns the best record in the league - now, The Warden is back to protect it.

Kalif Young, Scarborough Shooting Stars

From one iconic big man to another, the CEBL's all-time leading rebounder is back with Scarborough as it tussles for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Young, 28, has played in 85 games for his CEBL career and was part of the Shooting Stars' championship squad two years ago.

Scarborough sits near the bottom of the league with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game, often unable to close out defensive possessions with a board.

Young, who's hauled in 6.6 rebounds per game in his career, should change that in a hurry.

Mike Nuga, Edmonton Stingers

The Stingers are the hottest team in the league, riding a three-game win streak as they barrel toward a pair of home games in Week 9.

Now, they'll welcome back Mike Nuga, who's averaged 10.6 points per game in 55 career contests.

The Toronto native began the season with five games in Vancouver, but returns to an Edmonton squad for whom he played 18 games last season while scoring 11.3 per contest.

With Sean East II and Scottie Lindsey running the show, Nuga won't be asked to do a ton - but his presence off the bench should be a steadying force as the Stingers look to prove they're in a class with the West's best.

Cody John, Winnipeg Sea Bears

Winnipeg marks John's fourth CEBL franchise including previous stints with the Honey Badgers, BlackJacks and Rattlers.

He began the season with seven games in Saskatchewan, scoring a blistering 18.6 points per contest - well beyond his previous career high of 11.7 set a year prior.

He'll aim to continue that scoring prowess in Winnipeg, where the Sea Bears are averaging the second-fewest points per game.

If the Toronto native's spark from the first half is real, the Championship Weekend host Sea Bears should be feeling a lot more confident by the time the final four is set for Canada Life Centre.

Zane Waterman, Ottawa BlackJacks

A man once associated with the Honey Badgers has now moved to the eastern part of the province.

Ottawa is 3-1 with Waterman - Brampton's second-leading point scorer and rebounder all time - and beginning to make moves in an Eastern Conference whose standings are tightening by the day.

Waterman brings edge and size to Ottawa, and along with fellow returnee Keevan Veinot, adds a dose of experience, too.

The BlackJacks of July may not resemble the BlackJacks of May.

Devonte Bandoo, Saskatchewan Rattlers

Mired in last place in the brutal Western Conference, the Saskatchewan Rattlers turned to an old friend.

Bandoo, the team's all-time leading scorer, returns to the Rattlers after a seven-game stint with the Stingers to begin the season, where he averaged 7.9 points in 20.7 minutes per contest.

The Mississauga, Ont., native has made an instant difference for the Rattlers with 20 points per game in two contests since returning to the city where he played 35 games in 2021 and 2022.

If Bandoo can maintain that type of production, Saskatchewan still lingers as a threat.

Weekly schedule (10 games)

Game #62 -- Tuesday, July 1 - WPG at OTT - 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CDT - The Arena at TD Place (Game+ CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #63 - Tuesday, July 1 - MTL at EDM - 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #64 - Tuesday, July 1 - SSS at VAN - 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET - Langley Events Centre (TSN, CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #65 - Thursday, July 3 - CGY at BHB - 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT - CAA Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #66 - Thursday, July 3 - MTL at SSK - 7:30 p.m. CST / 9:30 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #67 - Friday, July 4 - WPG at NRL - 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CDT - Meridian Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #68 - Saturday, July 5 - OTT at SSK - 7:30 p.m. CST / 9:30 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #69 - Sunday, July 6 - NRL at MTL - 4 p.m. ET - Verdun Auditorium (CEBL+, TSN+, RDS.ca)

Game #70 - Sunday, July 6 - CGY at EDM - 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #71 - Sunday, July 6 - BHB at VAN - 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET - Langley Events Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

For the full 2025 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games.







