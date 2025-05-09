CEBL to Livestream Bandits Preseason Game on CEBL+ and Youtube

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that the Vancouver Bandits' charitable preseason game Saturday, May 10 against the Sikh Warriors from The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will be streamed live on CEBL+ and on the CEBL's YouTube channel for viewers in the U.S. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET at Langley Events Centre.

The game marks the league's first-ever preseason contest streamed live and will feature basketball content creator and viral sensation Tristan Jass. After signing his first pro contract with the Bandits on April 17, Jass impressed in his preseason debut on May 8, scoring 28 points and going 5-for-5 from three-point range. He'll now suit up again as the Bandits take on the Warriors, a team from the 2025 edition of TBT - a high-stakes U.S.-based summer tournament broadcast on ESPN that showcases top talent from around the world.

Fans in Canada can watch the game live on CEBL+ for free with the promo code CEBL2025 which unlocks access to a premium annual package. U.S. viewers can also catch all the action for free on the CEBLeague's YouTube channel.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the Bandits Community Foundation, which uses basketball to empower youth across British Columbia through grassroots programs, life skills education, and expanded access to the sport.

Tickets are available now at thebandits.ca/tickets. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early for giveaways, a special pre-game ceremony, and to celebrate a night of culture, community, and hoops for a cause.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 with a total of 120 regular season games in the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.







