Bandits Guard Kyle Mangas Signs with San Antonio Spurs for 2025 NBA Summer League

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday that guard Kyle Mangas has signed an NBA Summer League contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

The news was announced by the Spurs on social media and the club's website in a release. Mangas was a member of the Spurs' organization prior to joining the Bandits, dressing in 10 games for the club's NBA G League affiliate, Austin Spurs, during the 2024-25 season.

Mangas was an integral member for the Bandits during the first half of the 2025 CEBL season, appearing in and starting in 10 games. Establishing himself as sharpshooter and all-around player, he leads the Bandits in three-pointers made (3.7) while also ranking third on the roster in points (17.8), rebounds (5.3) and assists (3.8) per game.

Mangas will be joined by 2025 NBA Draft selections Dylan Harper (2nd overall) and Carter Bryant (14th overall) on the Spurs' roster, who will begin NBA Summer League play on July 5 with scheduled games running through July 17.

The Bandits have placed Mangas on its Suspended List in order for him to participate in NBA Summer League play while also retaining his CEBL rights, with the option to return to the club at the conclusion of his commitments.

