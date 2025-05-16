Honey Badgers Add Backcourt Depth with Douglas Signing

May 16, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that they have signed William Douglas, an American, 6-foot-5 athletic guard with elite defensive capabilities for the 2025 season.

Douglas will make his CEBL debut this Sunday as the Honey Badgers visit the Montréal Alliance for their regular season debut. He is coming off a 12-game stint with Guaynabo in Puerto Rico where he averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 27.9 minutes.

He also displayed some high-level play in a 37-game stretch with the Guangzhou Loong Lions in China, leading the team in total points (610), assists (148), and steals (74) for the 2024-25 season. Douglas's time with Guangzhou was highlighted by a season-high 31 points to go with seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals versus Fujian on March 10.

"Will is a tough competitor and a high level defender," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President Basketball Operations. "He has shown a lot of growth throughout his career and wants to improve all aspects of his game. We're definitely looking forward to welcoming him to the Honey Badgers family."

Douglas began his professional career in 2024 with Salgotarjani in the Hungary-B Division League. He posted some eye-popping statlines, including a 30-point, eight-rebound, and nine-steal performance on March 31 versus Cegled, and a career-high 38 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals versus PVSK-Veolia on February 10.

"I'm really excited to join a championship calibre franchise and compete against some of the best in the world," said Douglas. "I've heard nothing but good things about the CEBL and Canada, and I'm looking forward to being able to experience both this summer."

Douglas had a six-year collegiate career with Prairie View A&M University and Southern Methodist University, averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 17.8 minutes in 127 games.

In his senior year, Douglas averaged 15.4 points (team-high), 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 28.0 minutes in 30 games en route to an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Second Team appearance.

He made his collegiate debut in 2017 with the Southern Methodist Mustangs where he finished the season earning a spot on the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.

Prior to his collegiate career, Douglas was a high-level player with Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tennessee. He was named to the All-Region First Team as a junior and senior, played in the Memphis High School All-Star Game, and won a regional championship in his grade 12 year. Coming out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 26 shooting guard in the country, and No. 2 overall in Tennessee.

The addition of William Douglas follows the Honey Badgers signing of American big man Amari Kelly, who played with the New York Knicks at NBA Summer League in 2024. Douglas is Brampton's third import signing out of four total that they are eligible for.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to get underway May 18 in Montreal, followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 21. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city.

