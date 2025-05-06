Honey Badgers Sign NBA Champion Weatherspoon for 2025 Campaign

May 6, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that they have signed former San Antonio Spurs draft pick and 2022 NBA Champion Quinndary Weatherspoon to a contract for the 2025 season.

Coming out of Mississippi State University, Weatherspoon was selected 49th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was officially signed to a two-way contract shortly after on July 8, 2019. He played three seasons in the NBA, two with the Spurs and one in 2022 with the Golden State Warriors where he won an NBA Championship.

Most recently, Weatherspoon played for the Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) where he recorded career-high's on a per game basis in points (26.3), rebounds (6.4), and assists (7.6). He was awarded CBA Player of the Week on April 1 and finished the season recording 12 double-doubles and five triple-doubles. He was the Eagles best player statistically throughout the season, leading the team in points, assists and steals per game (1.8), as well as field goals made (362), three-pointers made (125), and free throws made (243).

"Quinndary is an extremely skilled scoring point guard with the ability to create havoc on the defensive end", said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "I'm confident that he will add another layer of leadership, professionalism and toughness to our team."

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound guard has been a consistent performer on both ends of the court throughout his career. Aside from averaging 1.4 steals for his professional career, he has a knack for making his matchup uncomfortable and does not take defensive possessions off. On the other side of the court, Weatherspoon has scored in double-figures in 74 percent of his professional games, with majority of those single-digit games coming in games where he played less than 10 minutes.

Coming into Brampton, Weatherspoon has averaged 16.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 24.3 minutes in 257 games through his professional career in China, Puerto Rico, the NBA G League, and the NBA. This season will be his first in the CEBL.

"I'm looking forward to playing in Brampton this season," said Weatherspoon. "The CEBL has continued to grow and establish itself as one of the most competitive basketball leagues in the world and I'm looking forward to getting to experience it myself."

Weatherspoon has played a total of 42 games in the NBA where he has averaged 2.1 points and 6.5 minutes. Aside from his championship in 2022, his time in the NBA is highlighted by three double-digit scoring outings including an NBA career-high 13 points and four rebounds in 28 minutes with the Spurs versus the Phoenix Suns on May 15, 2021.

Weatherspoon has seen lots of success in the NBA G League where he played four seasons between 2019 and 2024 with the Austin Spurs, Santa Cruz Warriors, and South Bay Lakers. In 2024, he was selected to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game at NBA All-Star Weekend after averaging 17.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 26.8 minutes in 27 games for the South Bay Lakers.

Prior to being drafted to the NBA in 2019, Weatherspoon had a four-year career at Mississippi State University. He finished his career averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 31.1 minutes in 131 games.

As a Bulldog, Weatherspoon accomplished a lot on a personal level. He was awarded All-SEC First Team one time and All-SEC Second Team two times. After his freshman season, he earned a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team and by the end of his career ranked third in Bulldogs history in points, steals, and field goals made, fifth in games played and free throws made, sixth in defensive rebounds, and ninth in three-pointers made.

Weatherspoon joins the Honey Badgers as their first import player as a native of Camden, Mississippi. His signing follows the pick up of former Saskatchewan Rattler and Laurier All-Timer, Ali Sow. Brampton's roster now stands at 11 players as training camp approaches.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to get underway May 18 in Montreal, followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 21. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city. Ticket packages to catch all of the action at the CAA Centre are now available, including season tickets, half season pack, group experiences, and more! Visit honeybadgers.ca/tickets or contact tickets@honeybadgers.ca for more information.

