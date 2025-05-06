Ottawa BlackJacks Sign Matt Coleman III

May 6, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has signed guard Matt Coleman III for the 2025 season.

The native of Norfolk, Va. returns to the CEBL after previously spending the 2023 season with Ottawa where he appeared in nine games and averaged 9.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds while pacing the team with 1.7 steals per-game.

"We're thrilled to welcome Matt back to Ottawa this season," said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "His return will provide a veteran voice to our group with his leadership style and character adding an important element to our locker room everyday. He will help set the tone for our club this season with his work ethic and commitment."

A 6' 2" guard, he has spent the 2024-25 season with Hapoel Haifa of the Israeli BSL where he leads the team in total assists (89) and points per-game (15.0) and sits in a tie for first in steals per-game (1.6). He recently recorded his first international double-double when he registered a season-high in points (29) and assists (12) on April 7 vs. Hapoel Upper Galilee Safed.

An accomplished four-year starter at Texas, he received numerous collegiate accolades including twice being named to the All-Big 12 Third Team (2020, 2021), twice being named as an All-Big 12 Honourable Mention (2018, 2019) and earning the Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 2021. He helped lead the Longhorns to the conference championship that season as he produced a 30-point effort against Oklahoma State, and the eventual No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, in the tournament final.

He appeared in 13 total NBA Summer League games for the Sacramento Kings in 2021 and 2022 and has since suited up for teams in Greece, Turkey and Poland. His brother, Chase, played four years with Virginia University (2019-2023) while his father, Clifford, played basketball at Newport News Apprentice School (NCAA Division III) and is the current head coach at Bryant and Stratton Junior College in Newport News, Va.

