Ottawa BlackJacks Re-Sign Miryne Thomas

May 4, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has re-signed forward Miryne Thomas for the 2025 season.

The 6'8" Thomas returns to the BlackJacks following a 2024 CEBL season which saw him appear in seven regular season and playoff games for the club, scoring in double-digits in three of those contests highlighted by a 15-point effort on July 27 at Niagara.

"Miryne's arrival late last season proved pivotal to our team's momentum and ultimate playoff berth," said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "His versatility at the forward position is a significant asset and his high-energy approach was contagious throughout the lineup. We are looking forward to welcoming him back to Ottawa and anticipate his continued positive impact on our team's success."

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, he has spent the 2024-25 campaign with Bozic Estriche Knights Kircheim in the German Pro A league and the Nitra Blue Wings of the Slovakian Extraliga averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per-game across the two leagues. Beginning his professional career with the Leicester Riders (British BBL) in 2023-24, he led the team in total points (472) and was named to the British Basketball League Team of the Week on 1/2/24 when he totaled 32 points and 18 rebounds across two games the week prior.

Collegiately, Thomas represented NCAA Division I programs Maryland-Eastern Shore (MEAC), Ball State (MAC) and Kent State (MAC) being named to the MEAC All-Rookie Team in 2018 after leading Maryland-Eastern Shore in rebounds per-game (7.8) and ranking third in scoring (11.1). He helped Kent State claim their first MAC Tournament title since 2017 during the 2022-23 season by scoring 12 points with eight rebounds in the championship game vs. Toledo.

