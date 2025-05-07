Ottawa BlackJacks Announce 2025 Basketball Operations Staff

May 7, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today their basketball operations staff for the upcoming 2025 season.

The staff will be led by James Derouin, who is entering his fifth season with the organization, and first in the the previously announced role of full-time General Manager. Returning members of the staff include Hennessy Roppovalente, David DeAveiro, Kajeel Grant, Dr. Jessica Curran, Adrian Huynh and Finley Miller while Scott Morrison, Matt McLean, Brandon Edwards, Jafeth Maseruka, Merrick Palmer and Isaac Taylor all join the BlackJacks staff this year.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for the Ottawa BlackJacks as we unveil a truly elite coaching staff," said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "Each individual brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record of success and an unwavering commitment to excellence that mirrors our own ambitions for this organization. We've assembled a brain trust that will undoubtedly empower our players, elevate our game and ignite a first in our pursuit of a championship."

2025 Ottawa BlackJacks Basketball Operations Staff:

James Derouin (General Manager): The head coach of the University of Ottawa men's basketball program returns to the BlackJacks for his fifth season, and first in the role of full-time general manager. An Ottawa native, Derouin is the winningest head coach in Gee-Gees men's basketball history and was named CIS Coach of the Year in 2014-15. He has led his team to eight U SPORTS Final 8 championships winning six medals overall.

Hennessy Roppovalente (Assistant General Manager / Assistant Coach / Video Coordinator): Serves as an assistant and analytics coordinator for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men's basketball team under Head Coach James Derouin. Roppovalente joined the BlackJacks during the 2023 season, serving as the team's Equipment Manager and Performance Analytics and Scouting Advisor.

Scott Morrison (Sr. Advisor, Basketball Management): A native of Morell, P.E.I., he has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the NBA's Utah Jazz who he joined following a 2022-23 campaign as head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League. He began his NBA coaching career as an assistant with the Boston Celtics from 2017 to 2021 and led their G League affiliate, Maine Red Claws to a 35-15 record in 2014-15, winning the Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year Award that season.

David DeAveiro (Head Coach): The head coach of the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) men's basketball team since 2020, he has enjoyed an extensive coaching history with Canada Basketball, including the men's senior, development and junior teams. He came to TMU after serving as head coach of the McGill University men's basketball team for 10 seasons and has been with the BlackJacks since 2022.

Matt McLean (Lead Assistant): Currently serves as the head coach of the Bishop's University men's basketball program where he has been on the coaching staff since 2017 following a distinguished playing career with the team from 2010-2015. He served as an assistant coach with Team Quebec U17 in 2023 and has been on the staff of the Spanish Basketball Academy since 2021 bringing a global perspective to his coaching philosophy.

Brandon Edwards (Assistant Coach): Edwards was named head coach of the Laurentian University men's basketball team in 2023 joining the Voyageurs from Brock University where he had been the lead assistant coach for the previous four seasons. His time at Brock saw the school win their first OUA title in 30 years during the 2021-22 campaign. Originally from Gatineau, Que., he played and coached basketball at Cégep Heritage College and previously served as an assistant coach for the BlackJacks in 2020.

Jafeth Maseruka (Assistant Coach): An Ottawa native and graduate of St. Patrick's High School, the First Team All-Canadian in 2001-02 had a distinguished collegiate career at Carleton University including being named to the CIS Tournament All-Star Team in 2002-03 and the OUA East First Team in 1999-00. He played professionally in Iceland and Qatar and currently serves as a police officer with the Ottawa Police Service. He returns to the BlackJacks after serving as an assistant coach with Ottawa in 2020.

Merrick Palmer (Athlete Skills Development Coach): A four-year standout at St. Francis Xavier from 1992-1996, he was a two-time AUS All Star and a member of the 1992-93 CIAU (U SPORT) national championship team. Merrick played professionally in South Africa (1996-1998) winning a PBL title with the Durban-based KZN Marlins in 1997. He founded Capital Courts Training Centre in 2011 and is the co-founder of Capital Courts Academy which has trained many of Ottawa's top players. The academy has won two Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association championships including during this most recent season.

Kajeel Grant (Performance Director): Currently serves as the Senior Strength and Conditioning Coach of the University of Ottawa men's basketball team and graduated from the school with an honours degree in exercise science. An NSCA certified strength and conditioning specialist he has five-plus years of professional experience including time with Leinster Rugby in Ireland and will be entering his fourth season with the BlackJacks.

Dr. Jessica Curran (Team Doctor): A Chief Doctor for Team Canada for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, she has been a team physician with the Canadian women's national basketball program since 2011 and the Canadian men's national volleyball team since 2022. She is currently the team physician for the Carleton Ravens men's football team and has worked with various other varsity teams, including men's and women's soccer and basketball teams. Serving major multi-sport Games, Dr. Curran was a member of the medical team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio, 2015 and 2019 Pan American Games, 2015 Winter Universiade, and 2013 Summer Universiade.

Adrian Huynh (Medical Director): An athletic therapist at Carleton University with extensive experience across various sports organizations. He previously served as Athletic Therapist with the BlackJacks from 2021 to 2023 and worked with Canada Soccer, Atlético Ottawa, Montréal Impact, and Ottawa Fury FC. Huynh completed his undergraduate degree in Integrated Science at Carleton University in 2013 and his Bachelor of Applied Health Sciences in Athletic Therapy at Sheridan College, winning the Dr. Tim Fried Leadership Award in 2017. That same year, he obtained a Diploma in Pedorthics from Western University.

Finley Miller (Athletic Therapist): Currently lends her expertise to the men's football team at Carleton University. During her academic years, she gained valuable experience working with a diverse range of sports teams, including the Ottawa REDBLACKS, University of Toronto's men's football team, and York University's women's volleyball team.

Isaac Taylor (Equipment Manager): A first year finance student at the University of Ottawa, he spent last season working as the equipment and student manager for the Gee-Gees men's basketball team. Taylor enters his first season with the BlackJacks.

