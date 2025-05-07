Neo Financial Becomes Official Credit Card of the CEBL

May 7, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday the renewal of its national partnership with Canadian fintech leader Neo Financial (Neo) as the Official Credit Card of the CEBL. Neo became the first official financial partner in league history in 2024.

The partnership between Neo and the CEBL provides Canadian basketball fans with exclusive access to cashback on all ticket purchases made with a Neo Mastercard throughout the upcoming 2025 season. By purchasing tickets through cebl.ca/neo, CEBL fans will receive 15 per cent cashback on their purchase with a Neo credit card, up to $20 off per transaction*.

For CEBL fans that don't currently have a Neo Mastercard, a $25 sign-up bonus will be provided to any fan signing up for a new card, in addition to 15 per cent cashback on their CEBL ticket purchases*. Fans can sign-up for a Neo credit card today at get.neofinancial.com/cebl to secure their $25 sign-up bonus.

"Excited to continue our partnership with Neo Financial as they become the Official Credit Card of the CEBL," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "This next step in our partnership creates another unique opportunity for our fans to engage with a made in Canada brand with services that make it more rewarding than ever to support Canadian basketball."

In addition to the relaunch of the CEBL Cashback Program, Neo will be selecting one lucky CEBL fan and a guest for a VIP basketball experience of a lifetime**. The winner will receive a Grand Prize package containing a VIP trip for two to Championship Weekend in Winnipeg this August, including flights, hotel, game tickets to the Conference Finals and Championship Final, and access to the CEBL Awards and Commissioner's Luncheon. Each CEBL ticket purchase made with a Neo credit card through cebl.ca/neo will amplify your entries into the Neo Championship Weekend VIP Experience contest.

"We're thrilled to once again partner with the CEBL as the official credit card and preferred payment method," said Andrew Chau, Co-Founder and CEO at Neo Financial. "This renewed partnership goes beyond sponsorship - it's about investing in Canada's future by supporting homegrown athletes and delivering better financial experiences to fans across the country. Together, we're driving innovation in both sports and finance, helping shape a strong, more connected Canada."

Neo is building the future of financial services for Canadians, offering its customers a modern financial experience, simplifying finances through reimagined credit card products on an easy-to-use platform. To learn more about the CEBL Cashback Program, visit get.neofinancial.com/cebl.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 with a total of 120 regular season games in the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

Season tickets, flex packs and single-game tickets are now available league wide. Ticket information for all CEBL games can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.