Sea Bears Open Training Camp, Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

May 7, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) will begin their 2025 training camp on Thursday, May 8 at Sport Manitoba in Winnipeg, Man. The team's 16-man pre-season roster features talent from across Canada and the United States with experience spanning the CEBL, NBA G League, top overseas professional leagues, U SPORTS and NCAA Division I.

It's a roster heavy on newcomers as only three players return from the 2024 Sea Bears squad that went 9-11 in the regular season before falling 84-82 to the Calgary Surge in the Western Conference play-in.

Emmanuel Akot, a Winnipeg local, will represent his hometown again after emerging as a key contributor in 2024. Following a strong campaign of 11.3 points per game through 12 contests, he appeared in one game in the Polish Basketball League before returning home to rehab an ankle in preparation for the CEBL season.

The Sea Bears also return the CEBL's iron man, Alex Campbell, who leads the league in all-time games played. The 32-year-old Brampton product was the only Sea Bear to start all 21 games last season, averaging 6.2 points per game.

Mason Bourcier is also back from the 2024 group, bringing four seasons of CEBL experience. The former Trinity Western star is coming off a 12-game stint in Estonia that saw him average 11.2 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Leading the new additions is Tevian Jones, a 6-foot-7 guard who averaged 14.7 points through 18 games with the Grand Rapids Gold in the NBA G League this season.

The Chandler, Ariz. product has suited up in NBA Summer League games for the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. A Southern Utah University alum, Jones made his CEBL debut with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in 2024, appearing in 11 games and averaging 16.9 points, including a 29-point, 12-rebound outburst to lift Scarborough over the Montreal Alliance on June 23.

Jones is joined by Gold teammate Jaylin Williams, a 6-foot-8 forward who also contributed double-digit scoring for the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate. Hailing from Nahunta, Ga., Williams posted an impressive career at Auburn University against top SEC competition, averaging 12.4 points as a senior in 2024 and ending his collegiate career as the program's all-time leader in games played.

Solomon Young and Terry Roberts round out the Sea Bears' contingent of import players. Young, a 6-foot-8 centre, recently wrapped up a 24-game campaign in the G League with the South Bay Lakers and has also played professionally in Germany, Italy and Belgium. Roberts, a double-digit scorer at the University of Georgia as a senior in 2022, also joins Winnipeg from the G League ranks after spending his first two pro seasons with the Long Island Nets.

The Sea Bears' Canadian additions are headlined by Simi Shittu, who was named to the All-CEBL First Team and All-Canadian Team in 2023 as a member of the Calgary Surge. Born in England and raised in Burlington, Ont., the 6-foot-10 centre joins Winnipeg after spending the past two seasons in Greece, France and Turkey. He'll look to build on a stellar CEBL campaign that saw him average a double-double. Shittu will start the season on the suspended list and join the Sea Bears once his season in Greece comes to a close.

The Sea Bears' frontcourt will add another impact Canadian with Winnipeg-born Wofford star Kyler Filewich. The 23-year-old centre helped propel the Terriers to an NCAA tournament berth this year, posting averages of 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds through 35 games in his fifth season of eligibility.

A strong depth of U SPORTS talent rounds out the roster, with several Canadian university standouts earning invites to camp.

The Sea Bears selected University of Victoria guard Geoffrey James fifth overall in the 2025 CEBL Draft. The 6-foot-2 Edmonton local made his pro debut with the Stingers during the 2023 season, quickly emerging as one of the league's top U SPORTS talents. He appeared in 21 games, averaging 7.5 points and 16.6 minutes per contest.

Winnipeg set their sights down Pembina Highway with their second-round selection, taking home-grown University of Manitoba guard Mason Kraus. The Sturgeon Heights Collegiate graduate had a breakout campaign in 2024, averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 23 games.

McMaster University's Brendan Amoyaw, another Winnipegger, completed the Sea Bears' draft class. Winnipeg's third-round choice will make his pro debut after averaging 8.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Marauders as a junior this season.

University of Winnipeg Wesmen star Shawn Maranan, who spent last season on the Sea Bears' practice roster, will also join the team for training camp. The 5-foot-8 guard out of Sisler High School was a two-time Wesmen Male Athlete of the Year during his star-studded U SPORTS career.

Another Wesmen, Lamar Everd, will also join the team for camp. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.2 points per game in his senior campaign this year.

UBC Okanagan's Gavin Ashworth and Lakehead's Nathan Bilamu round out the list of U SPORTS players invited to camp.

The Sea Bears will trim their roster to 14 players for the regular season, with 10 designated as active on game day. The team will tip off their 2025 campaign on Friday, May 16 against the Edmonton Stingers at Canada Life Centre. For tickets, visit seabears.ca/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.