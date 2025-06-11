Sea Bears Release Forward Solomon Young

June 11, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that they have released forward Solomon Young from their roster.

The decision was made as part of recent roster adjustments. Per roster regulations, the CEBL allows for a maximum of six import players to be added to a roster while only four import players can be active for a game.

"We wish Solomon nothing but success in his future endeavors," said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor. "He's a hardworking player with great character, and we believe he will continue to find opportunities elsewhere."

The Sea Bears return home tonight after a road trip to face the Montreal Alliance. The matchup tips off at 7:00 p.m. CT from Canada Life Centre. For tickets, visit seabears.ca/tickets.







