Sea Bears Release Guard Mason Bourcier

May 29, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that guard Mason Bourcier has been released from the team's roster, effective immediately.

"The Sea Bears and Mason mutually agreed that parting ways was the best decision for both sides," said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor. "We are thankful for Mason's contributions to our team and organization, and we all wish him and his family the best for the future."

The organization thanks Mason for his professionalism and dedication during his time in Winnipeg and extends its best wishes for his future endeavors.

The Sea Bears will continue their current homestand this Saturday, May 31 against the Ottawa BlackJacks. The matchup tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT from Canada Life Centre. For tickets, visit seabears.ca/tickets.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 29, 2025

