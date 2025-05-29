Shooting Stars Outlast Winless Rattlers to Remain Undefeated

May 29, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Scarborough Shooting Stars News Release









Scarborough Shooting Stars vs. the Saskatchewan Rattlers

Once the dust settled on a game that saw 17 lead changes and neither team lead by more than eight points, it was the Scarborough Shooting Stars who walked away with their perfect record intact.

The East-leading squad improved to 3-0 after a 91-84 victory on Thursday over the visiting Saskatchewan Rattlers (0-4) at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Spearheading that effort was Donovan Williams, who finished with a CEBL career-high of 34 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and five made triples. Yuri Collins did his part as well, chipping in 18 points, eight assists and two steals, while Hasan Ward added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Kobe Elvis put up nine points and five assists, finishing as Scarborough's only bench player with a positive plus-minus (plus-nine).

"That's something we prepare for," Williams said after the win when asked about the back-and-forth nature of the game. "Being able to get hit and hit back, this is a league full of great players ... we understand we're a gritty team, we have to work hard, so when teams make runs, you just weather the storm."

On the other side, Saskatchewan was led by recent-signee Jordan Bowden. The import finished with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting off the bench in his Rattlers debut, reminding fans why he ranked top 15 in scoring last season with the Montreal Alliance. Cody John wasn't far behind as the Mississauga, Ont. native put up 18 points and four assists, albeit struggling efficiency wise, going 6-of-15 from the field. Grant Anticevich and Nate-Pierre Louis chipped in 12 and 11 points respectively, while Jaden Bediako scored nine to go with his game-high 14 rebounds.

Entering the game, Shooting Stars head coach Mike De Giorgio's message to his team was simple.

"We have to come out and punch first," the first-year CEBL bench boss said pre-game. "Get ourselves going and hopefully sustain it for 40 minutes."

And count that message received, specifically by Williams, who proved to be the tone-setter for Scarborough early on. The UNLV product made five of his first six shots as he scored 12 points in the opening frame while the Shooting Stars carved out a slim 22-21 lead - showcasing why he now leads the league in scoring with 25.3 points per game.

"That's his challenge every night," De Giorgio said of Williams post-game. "He's our leader, our best player, he's the dude we're relying on to do a whole lot of different things, not just score. So when he can do that for us, we're going to be tough to beat."

That lead only grew in the second as Williams' strong play - scoring Scarborough's first eight points of the quarter and finishing the half with 25, the last three of which came on an off-balance triple right before the buzzer - was coupled with some sloppy ball handling by the Rattlers. Saskatchewan racked up 10 turnovers through the first 20 minutes, giving up 15 points off those giveaways as they trailed 48-43 at the break.

An uncharacteristic showing from a Rattlers team that averaged 15.3 turnovers per game entering the day - finishing the loss with a total of 19.

"It's frustrating and you get sick of silver linings," Saskatchewan head coach Eric Magdanz said post-game of his team's winless start. "But we've lost a game by two, four and seven ... we're right there and we know we're right there. Just have to put together the final couple pieces."

And while the Rattlers did respond coming out of halftime, winning the third quarter (26-22) and briefly taking the lead thanks to a 7-2 run toward the end of the frame, consecutive buckets from Kobe Elvis and Williams put the Shootings Stars back up 70-69 ahead of the fourth quarter.

Scarborough pushed that lead up to five (82-77) going into Target Score time before ultimately walking away with a seven-point victory. And just like he did in the Shooting Stars' first win of the season, Collins closed out the game with a near-identical stepback jumper from the left elbow.

The first-year CEBLer is making a strong early case for Clutch Player of the Year as he's hit all three of Scarborough's Target time winners this season.

"It's a sense of relief," Williams said when asked what it's like playing with Collins in late-game situations. "Understanding games like this where I'm hot throughout the game, teams are focusing in on me, the last three games Yuri has taken advantage of one-on-one matchups, and it feels good to have a guy like that."

Up next

The Rattlers will get little time to dwell on the outcome as they'll visit the Niagara River Lions (3-1) on Friday for the second leg of a GTA back-to-back. It'll be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference opponents after Saskatchewan narrowly fell 88-86 to the defending champs in their first meeting last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Shooting Stars will get much more rest as they won't return to the court until next Friday (June 6) when it'll be their turn to take on the River Lions.

Next CEBL action

Another East vs. West matchup will wrap up Thursday's slate, with the 0-4 Honey Badgers visiting the 3-1 Surge. Brampton's search for a first win resumes in Calgary at 9:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. local.

For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.

