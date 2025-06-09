Sea Bears Host Free Basketball Camps for Youth Evacuated by Northern Manitoba Fires

June 9, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - On Monday, June 9, and Monday, June 16, the Winnipeg Sea Bears, in partnership with Manitoba Blue Cross, are hosting free youth basketball camps in downtown locations for children and families recently evacuated from the wildfires in Northern Manitoba.

As wildfires continue to displace families in northern communities, the Sea Bears are committed to providing a safe, fun, and positive outlet for young people who have endured stress and uncertainty. The one-day camps, run by Sea Bears coaches and players will offer basketball fundamentals in a welcoming and fun environment.

Camp Details

Dates & Locations:

Monday, June 9 | 6-8 p.m. | Mayfair Community Court (40 Mayfair Pl)

Monday, June 16 | 6-8 p.m. | Sport Manitoba (145 Pacific Ave)

Who:

Boys and girls, ages 8-15, who have been evacuated due to the Northern Manitoba wildfires

Camp Activities Include:

Basketball fundamentals: dribbling, shooting, and passing

Scrimmages and games

Sea Bears player meet-and-greets and autograph sessions

Face painting, bottled water, and pizza provided by The Higher Learning Foundation

Sea Bears giveaways

"We know how hard these last few weeks have been for families affected by the Northern Manitoba fires," said Mike Taylor, Head Coach & General Manager of the Sea Bears. "Basketball can be a refuge, a way to make new friends and remember that there's a caring community here in Winnipeg ready to support you."

"As a team rooted in this province, we feel a deep responsibility to show up for Manitobans in times of need," said President Jason Smith. "Hosting this camp is a small but hopefully meaningful way for us to offer some support to kids and families who've been through a lot. Our hope is that, even if for just a couple of hours, they can feel like kids again - playing, laughing, and being reminded that they're not alone."







