Sea Bears Donate 800 Tickets to Wildfire Evacuees for Father's Day Matchup

June 13, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

WINNIPEG - In response to the ongoing wildfires impacting communities across Northern Manitoba, the Winnipeg Sea Bears are proud to donate 800 complimentary tickets to their Father's Day game on Sunday, June 15 to those displaced by the fires.

In partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, True North Sports + Entertainment and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, this initiative aims to provide some joy, community, and connection for families facing uncertainty.

"Basketball has a unique way of bringing people together, and we hope this small gesture offers evacuees a bit of comfort and fun during a challenging time," said President Jason Smith.

The Sea Bears will face off against the Saskatchewan Rattlers at Canada Life Centre, with tip-off scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

"We're grateful to all of our partners who helped make this possible," said Smith. "This is what community is about, standing together in difficult times and doing what you can to help.

