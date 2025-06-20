BlackJacks Sign Former NBA Guard Smart

June 20, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has signed guard Javonte Smart for the remainder of the 2025 season. He is expected to make his debut this evening as Ottawa visits the Scarborough Shooting Stars at 7:30 p.m.

The native of Baton Rouge, La. joins the team after having spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Osceola Magic of the NBA G League where he averaged 14.1 points per-game while sitting third on the club in assists (3.8) across 44 regular season and playoff games as the team advanced to the 2025 G League Finals.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Javonte to the Ottawa BlackJacks," said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "His proven ability as an elite scorer, coupled with his valuable NBA and G League experience, makes him a pivotal addition to our roster. Javonte's knack for being a clutch time finisher will be a huge asset for us moving forward."

The 6-foot-4 American also represented his country in four AmeriCup Qualifier games this year where he averaged 18.3 points per-game during the second window of the event to pace the team. The effort was highlighted by a game-high 21 points on Nov. 25 in a 97-74 victory over the Bahamas. The tournament was the latest iteration of his experience internationally as he previously captured a gold medal with the United States at the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Bahia Blanca, Argentina.

The 26-year-old joins Deng Adel as current BlackJacks with former NBA experience having played 18 total games during the 2021-22 and 2023-24 campaigns with the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. Along with his time in Osceola, his career has also seen him participate for Sioux Falls, Birmingham and Delaware in the NBA G League where he has averaged 16.3 points per-game and paced Sioux Falls in scoring during the 2021-22 season.

He has suited up for 25 total NBA Summer League games participating in the tournament each year since 2021 following an accomplished three-year NCAA career at Louisiana State which culminated in being recognized with a spot on the Second Team All-SEC (Coaches) roster in 2021. That season saw lead the Tigers in minutes, assists and steals per-game while sitting third in points behind current Brooklyn Nets teammates Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford.

A graduate of Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge, he was a three-time Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and a three-time Class 5A Most Outstanding Player while finishing his high school career with 3,306 career points.

