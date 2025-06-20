Rattlers Sign All-Time Franchise Points Leader

Devontè Bandoo with the Saskatchewan Rattlers

The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that that the club has re-signed Brampton, Ontario-native Devontè Bandoo for the 2025 season. The Baylor-alum returns for his fourth season with the Rattlers, and fifth in the CEBL. Bandoo sits as the Rattlers All-Time Franchise Leader with 584 points over three seasons.

"Anthony has been with the Rattlers since his days as a Developmental player, so we celebrate his return in 2025.," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "His versatility and reputation as a tough defender will allow him to fill an important role in our rotation. Anthony is well known in Saskatoon through his work in the community, and we know a lot of fans will be very happy to see him back this summer."

During his professional career, Bandoo has played seven seasons with six teams in the NBA G League, CEBL, and United Kingdom. He has a career average of 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 28.0 minutes in 66 games.

"We welcome Devonte back to Saskatchewan with the expectation that he can step right into our line-up and provide some valuable depth at the Canadian Guard position.," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "Devonte is an experienced CEBL veteran, and he is an athlete that knows how to play the game the right way."

Prior to his professional career, Bandoo had a stellar collegiate career that culminated with him playing his final two years of eligibility at Baylor University. In his senior year with the Bears, Bandoo was named the Big 12 Conference Sixth Man of the Year averaging 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 25.8 minutes in 30 games coming off the bench. During the 2019-20 season, Bandoo helped the Bears achieve a school-record 23-game winning streak which earned Baylor a No. 1 ranking for five-straight weeks. In his final year with the Bears, Bandoo shot a team-leading 38.5 percent from 3-point range and averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds during a shortened season. Over the course of his two years with Baylor University, he averaged 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Prior to transferring to Baylor, Bandoo played two years for Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. The 6-foot-3 guard helped Hutchinson Community College claim the 2017 NJCAA Division 1 national championship where he scored a season-high and team-leading 22 points in the championship game against Eastern Florida State College.

"I'm beyond excited to be back and rejoining the team- it feels great to hit the court again in Saskatoon." said Bandoo "I've missed the energy, fans and staff. Im excited to get back to work."

Devonte Bandoo will return to the Rattlers roster for their next game on Friday June 20th 2025 against the Brampton Honey Badgers in Bandoo's home town, Brampton, Ontario.

