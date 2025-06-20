Collective Effort Sparks Honey Badgers to Second Straight Win

June 20, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Saskatchewan Rattlers battle the Brampton Honey Badgers

() Saskatchewan Rattlers battle the Brampton Honey Badgers()

The Brampton Honey Badgers racked up a season-high 25 assists on Friday night en route to an 88-86 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers to start their first win streak of the season.

Brampton's back-to-back victories came on the heels of two consecutive games with at least 20 helpers, in stark contrast to the 16.0 assists averaged for the season, which ranked second fewest.

And that shared effort led to collective success as six players scored in double figures, including all five starters. Leading that charge was David Muenkat, who set a new season high in points for a second straight game, scoring 20 on 7-for-10 shooting to go with 14 rebounds. Behind him was the starting backcourt of Quindarry Weatherspoon (15 points, eight assists) and the recently acquired Marcus Carr (11 points, 12 assists), who accounted for 80 per cent of the Honey Badgers assists on the night.

"It's great to have another high-level point guard on the floor," Honey Badgers head coach Sheldon Cassimy said post-game of Carr's debut, as he filled in for an absent Koby McEwen (illness).

Rounding out the double-digit scoring performances were Prince Oduro with 12 points and Amari Kelly and Jaylan Gainey (off the bench) with 10 points each.

On the other side, Jordan Bowden led the Rattlers with 20 points, four assists and four steals. Behind Nate Pierre-Louis who chipped in 17 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Devonte Bandoo scored 17 points of his own, and Grant Anticevich added 14 points off the bench on 4-of-9 shooting from distance.

"I'm proud of how we fought," Rattlers head coach Eric Magdanz said after the team's fourth straight loss. "We won the battle on the glass (43-38) against a big, solid team ... it comes down to being a game of inches, and shots didn't go our way in the end."

While trading threes with twos can often be considered an analytical misstep, especially when doing it against a Rattlers team that started a scorching 7-for-10 from three-point land (much better than their usual 29.3 per cent clip that ranked second-last), it was hardly a concern for the Honey Badgers, who made 8-of-9 shots inside the arc in the opening frame and ended the quarter on an 8-0 run to build a 30-23 lead.

"Their three-point shooting gave up problems early," Cassimy said. "But luckily, we were able to figure it out and settle down the hot start they had. As a group, we rallied together to get it done."

That trend ended up being a precursor for Brampton's victory as it finished the win shooting 64 per cent on twos, carving out a plus-10 edge on paint points (44-34) while Saskatchewan cooled from deep, making just four of its next 20 attempts.

And fittingly, although some more timely threes from the Rattlers did erase what was as much as a 12-point deficit in the first half - a pair of Bowden long-balls made it 46-46 at the 1:32 mark of the second - Brampton kept zipping the ball and generating high-quality looks at the rim to stay ahead.

"We fought the whole game," the Rattlers guard said afterwards. "They hit some tough shots at the end, but we were together ... we proved we can play with anybody."

The Honey Badgers' 16th dime before the break was a slick feed from Weatherspoon to Gainey at the rim for a buzzer-beating dunk that kept them up 50-46 at halftime.

"It's still a work in progress," Cassimy explained while referencing the team's 14 turnovers. "Even though it was our highest assist total for the season so far, I still feel like we can move the ball even better."

Brampton built that lead up to double digits once more throughout the third but ultimately carried a six-point edge into the final frame when Saskatchewan made one more push.

The Rattlers outscored the Honey Badgers 13-7 before the clocks stopped, tying things up at 79-79 headed into Target Score Time.

But with Rowan Barrett, the Canadian senior men's national team general manager in attendance on Friday night, the Honey Badgers made sure the Rattlers' rally didn't get any further.

Brampton once again ramped up the rim pressure as the first three of the Honey Badgers' four makes in the closing stretch came in the paint before Weatherspoon flipped the script and nailed a pull-up triple to seal the win.

Up next

Both squads return to the court on Sunday, starting with the Honey Badgers hosting the Ottawa BlackJacks for their third matchup of a five-game homestand. Meanwhile, the Rattlers will visit the Montreal Alliance to wrap up a three-game road trip.

Next CEBL action

Friday night's four-game slate concludes with the West-leading Vancouver Bandits (8-1) hosting the surging Winnipeg Sea Bears (4-5) at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. local. Both teams enter the matchup amid identical three-game win streaks.

For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.

Images from this story







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.