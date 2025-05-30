Rattlers Stun River Lions for First Win in Wild Target Score Finish

May 30, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers guard Nate Pierre-Louis

An instant classic unfolded at Niagara's Meridian Centre on Friday - but, for the first time since 2023, the home side did not come out on top.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers pulled out an 89-87 victory over the reigning champion River Lions (2-3), earning their first win in five games this season and snapping Niagara's 15-game home winning streak that dated back nearly two years.

Both teams had multiple chances to emerge victorious during a wild, back-and-forth Target Score Time.

Saskatchewan (1-4) held a 79-77 lead when the clock stopped. But two things were working against the Rattlers - they've struggled all season in these situations, and the River Lions were welcoming back Khalil Ahmad, the two-time Clutch Player of the Year.

Yet after multiple swings, a flurry of missed free throws, some vintage Ahmad play and a dose of controversy, the Rattlers' Jordan Bowden sent the crowd home sad when he followed a transition attempt and cleaned up a rebound to give Saskatchewan the hard-earned win.

"It's kind of the weight off our shoulders. When you get you have a bunch of close ones that maybe slip away, and you get another close one like tonight, you fear guys are going to maybe tighten up under the weight of it. And you know what? They battled through, they fought through, and I think this may be gives us some confidence the next time we're in the situation," Rattlers head coach Eric Magdanz said.

In Target Score Time, Ahmad immediately tied the game with a floater, but the Rattlers' Nate Pierre-Louis responded with a monstrous slam, converting the and-one to give his side a three-point lead.

Ahmad replied with a dunk of his own to cut the Niagara deficit back to one. A debatable three-shot foul against the River Lions' Ron Curry then sent Pierre-Louis to the line, but he missed all three attempts and Ahmad took advantage with a layup on the other end, handing the River Lions their first advantage of Target Score Time.

Eventually, the River Lions extended their lead to 86-83 with possession.

Following a timeout from head coach Victor Raso, Ahmad received the ball with everyone in the building expecting him to end the game - to the point that even when he missed, the celebratory lights went off in the home arena.

That's when Niagara went cold, allowing Saskatchewan to take an 87-86 lead and setting up a next-bucket-wins scenario with the River Lions getting the ball.

Ahmad missed a desperation three-pointer at the end of the shot clock but flew in for the offensive rebound and was fouled on the putback attempt, giving him a chance to win the game at the line. But he missed the second, leaving both teams within one.

Then, controversy struck -ÃÂ an Elijah Ifejeh attempt rattled on top of the rim and was knocked away above the cylinder by the River Lions' Guillaume Boucard. The refs initially called it goaltending - which would have ended the game - but convened and overturned the call, giving possession back to the River Lions.

"I don't think I've ever seen a basket called back. Just a number of situations that were probably first for me and I've been in this league a while now. So, I think the fans got their money's worth," Magdanz said.

After more misses by each team, Pierre-Louis came up with a steal and ran the other way. When he missed, Bowden was there to clean up.

And that was the ballgame.

"It's been a tough week here where we've had a number of close ones that haven't bounced our way. So to see us continue to fight through [Target Score Time] and find a way to make the ball bounce the right way, credit to our guys," Magdanz said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad described the game's final possessions as "intense."

"You gotta get stops [or] you're gonna lose, and that showed today, but we'll figure it out," he said.

Australian big man Grant Anticevich led the Rattlers with 25 points, including five makes from deep, while nearing a double-double with nine rebounds.

Jamir Chaplin added 22 points while Cody John contributed 16 points off the bench.

"Credit to my teammates, they give me a lot of confidence," Anticevich said. "They get me open shots ... they get draw a lot of help, a lot of attention from the defence and get me open. I was able to get a bit of a rhythm, I guess, tonight, and knock down some shots."

Ahmad led the way for the River Lions without looking like he missed a step.

The star guard scored 36 points - one off his personal career high and River Lions record - including 20 in the first half alone, while also hauling in nine rebounds and dishing six assists.

Canadian Nathan Cayo, also making his season debut, was the only other River Lion in double digits with 14 points.

"Obviously we're a new group, there's a lot we gotta figure out, but we're very capable. Just a matter of practice and getting experience together," Ahmad said.

Ahmad, the 28-year-old from Corona, Calif., returned to the River Lions after missing the first four games of the season while finishing his pro season in Italy.

Despite the eventual loss, he said it was "amazing" to make his CEBL return on the heels of last year's championship.

"Especially to be at home, the crowd is amazing, the city's amazing, the team's amazing. So it's all love," Ahmad said.

After falling into an early 15-6 hole, the River Lions responded with a 17-0 run and took a 29-19 lead into the second quarter. But Saskatchewan fought back, cutting the Niagara lead to 45-41 at halftime.

Led by Anticevich, the Rattlers kept rolling in the third quarter, retook the lead and entered the final frame up 66-63.

Then the end-of-game chaos ensued.

Yet it wasn't the home-dominant, defending champion River Lions that were able to keep composed and pull out the win. Instead, the Rattlers emerged victorious, busting their slump and ending Niagara's Meridian Centre run.

Anticevich said the win was "a great feeling."

"We've had a bit of trouble closing the game up and we've had leads before Target Score [Time]. So to be able to close that out and fix our mistakes ... hopefully we can use that momentum moving forward."

