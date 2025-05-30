Bandits Stay Undefeated with Road Win Over Stingers

The Vancouver Bandits weathered a late push from the Edmonton Stingers to remain undefeated on Friday night (May 30).

Mitch Creek and Kyle Mangas combined for 10 trifectas and 53 points to drive the Bandits to a 104-95 victory.

Both Bandits impacted the game as playmakers as well. Mangas scored an efficient 27 points on eight-of-11 shooting, including the game-winning triple, to go along with eight assists. Creek tallied 26 points while dishing seven assists and snagging six rebounds.

"I really tried to get my teammates involved and just make the right play," Mangas said. "Basketball is fun when everyone's involved out there and touching the ball. If I have a shot, I'm going to take it - my team expects me to do that - but I'm trying to get others involved too."

With the win, the Bandits became the second team in the history of the CEBL to start 5-0. Edmonton was the only other franchise to do it, with its 7-0 start in 2021 remaining the standard...

