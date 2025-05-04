Vancouver Bandits Sign American Guard Curtis Hollis

May 4, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits have announced the signing of 6-foot-6 guard Curtis Hollis for the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre.

Hailing from Arlington, Tex., Hollis returns to the CEBL after appearing in six games during the 2024 campaign, where he averaged 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists in 22.0 minutes played.

Hollis made his Bandits debut on June 7, 2024, his lone appearance with the club,setting a game-high 21 points, six rebounds and five steals against the Calgary Surge. Hollis then signed with the Montréal Alliance where he suited in five additional games to close out the season.

"I am super excited and thankful to be back in Vancouver to get the chance to play high level basketball with great people and compete to win a championship; I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," said Hollis. "I take it very seriously that Kyle and the organization believes in me as a big contributor and I am more than ready to get started. I can't wait to see all the great fans back in Langley."

Most recently, Hollis played overseas during the 2024-25 season with Helsinki Seagulls in Finland's Korisliiga, posting averages of 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 27.6 minutes in 38 games played. His global career also includes stops in South Africa, the Dominican Republic, the Central African Republic, Germany and NBA G League training camp invites with the Detroit Pistons' affiliate, Motor City Cruise (2022), and Golden State Warriors' affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors (2021).

Hollis played post-secondary basketball at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas where he helped lead the Blue Dragons to a Round of 16 appearance at the 2018 NJCAA DI men's basketball championship. In his lone collegiate season, he averaged 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across 34 games played.

The Bandits tip-off the 2025 CEBL campaign on Thursday, May 15 when the club hits the road to take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Fans will have their first chance to watch the club at home on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT when Vancouver hosts the Niagara River Lions in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Final. Vancouver will play a total of 12 regular season home games in 2025 between Thursday, May 22 and Sunday, August 3. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road in Ottawa on Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

