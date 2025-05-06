Vancouver Bandits Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

May 6, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday its training camp roster for its seventh season of professional basketball, which tips off on Thursday, May 15 when the club travels to Saskatoon, Sask. to face the Saskatchewan Rattlers. The Bandits hit the court at home for the first time on Thursday, May 22 when they host the Niagara River Lions at Langley Events Centre in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Final.

New to the Bandits' season is an expanded slate of pre-season games, all at Langley Events Centre. The sold-out, intrasquad School Day Game returns for a fourth consecutive year, taking place on Thursday, May 8 at 11:00 a.m. PT. A second pre-season game will be included on Saturday, May 10 with the Bandits facing the Sikh Warriors, competitors at the 2025 edition of ESPN's The Basketball Tournament, tipping off at 5:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at this link, with all proceeds benefitting the Bandits Community Foundation.

Vancouver's 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) training camp roster features 15 athletes; including 11 Canadians, 6 British Columbians, four Americans and two CEBL Development Athletes.

The upcoming summer campaign will be head coach and general manager Kyle Julius' sixth season with the club. Julius coached the Bandits to a CEBL championship finals berths in 2020 and 2024 and the franchise has qualified for the CEBL postseason in each of the past five consecutive years.

The Bandits' training camp roster is highlighted by popular content creator, influencer, and viral social media sensation Tristan Jass. Known for his jaw-dropping ball-handling skills and incredible trick shots, Jass' signing with the team in April marked his first professional basketball contract.

The Bandits are welcoming back some familiar faces, with returning players from its 2024 roster including CEBL veterans Duane Notice, Glen Yang and James Karnik, along with Curtis Hollis and reigning U SPORTS Championship MVP Sam Maillet.

Former New Orleans Pelican Izaiah Brockington, University of Florida alum and Canadian big man Tyrese Samuel, and San Antonio Spurs' G League starter Kyle Mangas join the Bandits as newcomers to the league and adding high-level experience. Shamar Givance, Mike Nuga and Grant Shephard bring speed, size and prior CEBL experience to the roster.

The Bandits selected homegrown players Mikyle Malabuyoc (Western Ontario) and David Mutabazi (Trinity Western) with the No. 11 and No. 30 overall picks in the 2025 CEBL Draft. Also representing local talent is Surrey, B.C.'s Majok Gum, who excelled at Laurier University at Waterloo, Ont. before playing his first season of professional basketball overseas in Germany in 2024-25.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.