Bandits Cruise Past Rattlers with 40-Point Win in Opener

The Vancouver Bandits opened the season with a record-setting 105-65 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Thursday (May 15).

The Bandits spoiled the Rattlers' home opener with a convincing performance that saw the defending Western Conference champs set a team record for margin of victory.

Transition offence, sound defence and forceful low-post play fueled the 40-point win for Vancouver, eclipsing its previous win-margin record - a 37-point win over Ottawa last June.

Big man Tyrese Samuel highlighted the post-play for the Bandits, scoring another team-record 36 points in the opener.

Samuel grew familiar with the SaskTel Centre rims throughout the game with dunk after dunk, saying farewell with the Target-Score winning slam.

"I didn't really know how [many] points I actually had. I really just had a bunch of layups and dunks and putbacks, so it didn't seem like I had that much. But hey, I'm happy," Samuel said.

The former Florida Gator collected 12 rebounds as well to secure the double-double in his CEBL debut.

Returning Aussie big man Mitch Creek added 21 points for the Bandits, while newcomer Izaiah Brockington chipped in 19.

Samuel says putting in work with Creek before the season allowed the duo to excel on Thursday.

"He's a great guy. He has experience playing in the NBA, playing overseas, so he just has helped me a lot since I've been here," he said.

The Bandits shot 55 per cent from the field in the win, while Saskatchewan finished 35 per cent from the field and 22 per cent from three. Jamir Chaplin led the Rattlers' attack with 17 points, followed by Nate Pierre-Louis with 16.

Chaplin said the game was a learning experience and the team can build on its offensive performance.

"It was the defence that we slacked on today. I think we moved the ball pretty well. Shots weren't going in for most of us, but I think those are easy [to] fix," he said.

Despite the loss, Saskatchewan head coach Eric Magdanz says it's a long season.

"This is just one game. We're gonna learn from this. We've got a week to prepare for our next game, and we're gonna take advantage," Magdanz said.

"We've got a lot of things to improve on. I'm happy with how we battled at the end, but we've got to increase our execution, and we've got to do a better job of sharing the basketball."

Vancouver head coach Kyle Julius was pleased with the togetherness but echoed his peer about the long road ahead.

"We want to stay humble. It's the first game. In the CEBL, if you put any stock into the first game, I think you're crazy," Julius said.

To open the game, the Bandits feasted on the fast break and in the paint, forcing two Rattlers timeouts and leading 29-18 after one. Brockington, a 25-year-old guard with NBA experience, showed off his abilities as a slasher in the first quarter with multiple finishes at the rim.

Vancouver built on its lead by hunting low-post mismatches early in the second quarter, with Creek and Samuel fuelling a 13-1 run.

Saskatchewan trailed by as many as 23 in the first half before trimming the deficit to 52-34 at halftime. The Bandits shot 80 per cent from inside the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

The frontcourt duo of Creek and Samuel continued to attack the rim in the third. Vancouver kept its foot on the gas throughout the second half and led by 40 heading into Target Score Time.

The Rattlers showed fight during the final stretch, but Samuel's record-breaking dunk ended the contest.

Vancouver and Saskatchewan will become well-acquainted this season. The teams will meet three more times, including their next matchup on June 8 in Saskatoon.

The Bandits return to B.C. for their home opener against the defending champion Niagara River Lions on May 22 in a rematch of last year's final. Meanwhile, the Rattlers host the 0-1 Edmonton Stingers the same evening.

Niagara kicks off its title defence against the 1-0 Calgary Surge at the Meridian Centre tomorrow (May 16). For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.

