Canadian Forward Ekiyor Returns to River Lions for 2025 Season

March 27, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Niagara River Lions announced Thursday the signing of 6-foot-9 Canadian forward Eddie Ekiyor for the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

The 27-year old Ottawa, Ontario native returns for a second season with the team after missing the 2024 campaign due to an injury. Ekiyor last played for Sporting CP of the Liga Betclic in Portugal during the 2023-24 season where he was a contender for the league's Most Valuable Player award averaging 18.6 points, 1.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds in 28.1 minutes per game.

"Eddie Ekiyor can be defined by his energy, whether that be on the basketball court, in the practice facility, or out in the community," said Head Coach and General Manager, Victor Raso. "He loves to be around people, he loves to compete, and he makes his teammates better. Eddie is very good at basketball, and has worked incredibly hard during his knee rehab to remind everyone of that. Welcome back Eddie!"

A product of the Carleton University Ravens basketball program, Ekiyor is a two time U SPORTS champion and two-time All Canadian who ended his collegiate career as the MVP during the 2019 final 8 tournament. Ekiyor averaged 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 23 minutes per game during his time as a Raven.

Ekiyor began his professional career in 2021 playing in the Georgian Superliga, followed by a standout season in the Israeli National League, where in 31 games he was the leagues third best scorer (20.6) and fourth best rebounder (10.3) for Maccabi Ma'ale Adumim.

After joining the River Lions in 2023, Ekiyor made an impact both on and off the court, earning CEBL Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as being named the recipient of the Ben Zwolak Community Ambassador Award for his contributions to the community and positive attitude on and off the court. A 6th Man of the year finalist, Ekiyor led the River Lions in rebounds per game (5.6) while contributing 12.2 points and 0.9 blocks per game. He shot 41.7 in three-point percentage and 81.5 from the foul line.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Ekiyor is eager to make a statement and help contribute to the River Lions as they celebrate their 10th season. "I'm super excited to be back with the Niagara family! We have, without a doubt, the best organization in the CEBL. The front office, coaches, players and our dedicated fans are unmatched and I can't wait to do my part to help our team win another championship!"

The Niagara River Lions are one of the original six teams of the CEBL and the reigning champions. Playing out of Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines, the River Lions represent the twelve municipalities of the Niagara Region while living up to the River Lions moniker of pride and strength of community. Season tickets, voucher packs, group tickets and single-game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.riverlions.ca/tickets for more information.

