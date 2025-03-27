2025 CEBL Draft Reveal Show' Set for April 10 on CEBL+

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that results of the 2025 CEBL Draft will be unveiled live on CEBL+ for the first time in league history via the '2025 CEBL Draft Reveal Show' on Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can subscribe at plus.cebl.ca for free access to the show and other CEBL video content including upcoming live and previously archived games.

The show, featuring the talents of CEBL Weekly hosts Dhanung Bulsara and Esfandiar Baraheni, as well as Canadian University sports expert Dashawn Stephens, Founder and Creative Director of PRSVRE Media Group, will include the full reveal of all 30 players selected by CEBL clubs this year from U SPORTS and Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) programs, instant analysis of each team's picks, an interview with Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL, and more!

The full 2025 CEBL Draft order is as follows:

The CEBL and U SPORTS have renewed a long-standing partnership, and with the addition of CCAA talent to the draft last year, every Canadian post-secondary student-athlete playing in Canada will again have an equal opportunity to be drafted into the league in April. The CEBL Draft presents a coveted opportunity for top Canadian post-secondary players to get a chance to experience professional basketball by practicing and playing alongside veteran pro basketball players from the NBA, NBA G League, Canadian National team, and top international leagues.

Both players that are returning developmental players (recognized Canadians with experience as a student-athlete with remaining eligibility) and those that have exhausted their academic eligibility are eligible to be drafted. CEBL teams are incentivized to have developmental players on their active roster as up to a maximum of three will not count against a club's per game active roster salary cap.

All developmental players will become free agents at the conclusion of the CEBL season and can maintain eligibility to be selected in the 2026 CEBL Draft and/or sign with a CEBL club and re-enter the league as a developmental player next season.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 when the Calgary Surge travel to Edmonton to take on the Stingers in the Battle of Alberta. A total of 127 regular season games fill the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

