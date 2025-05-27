Former CEBL MVP and 2024 Finals MVP Ahmad Returns to Niagara

May 27, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Niagara River Lions News Release







The Niagara River Lions announced Tuesday the re-signing of 6-foot-4 American guard Khalil Ahmad for the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

Hailing from Corona, California, Ahmad rejoins the River Lions following a standout 2024 campaign, where he played a pivotal role in securing the franchise's first ever championship. After concluding his season with Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro of Italy's Legadue Gold - where he averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 steals in 33.6 minutes per game, Ahmad is set to join the River Lions on May 30th when they take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers at the Meridian Centre.

"I am thrilled to get to coach Khalil again, and for him to continue his legendary River Lions career," said Head Coach and General Manager Victor Raso. "He is a winner and a leader, and it can't be understated how important his re-signing is to our team and organization. I know he is excited to run it back with his teammates and get to work."

Recognized as one of the most accomplished players in CEBL and River Lions history, Ahmad first joined the team in 2022 where he began building his resume with an array of different awards including CEBL Player of the Year (2022), CEBL Defensive Player of the Year (2023), two-time CEBL Clutch Player of the Year (2022, 2023), three time All-CEBL First Team Member (2022-2024), CEBL Scoring Champion (2022), and CEBL Steals Leader (2023).

In the 2024 season, Ahmad led the River Lions in points and steals per game, while racking up several game-winning buckets, including his three consecutive target score baskets in the playoffs, earning him the "Mr. Clutch" moniker. He capped off the season by securing the championship winning basket in the finals against the Vancouver Bandits earning him the Finals MVP honour.

Beyond his CEBL success, Ahmad has built an impressive overseas career with stints at Keflavik Basketball Club (Iceland), Horsens IC (Denmark), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel), and Telenet BC Oostende in Belgium where he captured a BXNT League championship.

Ahmad's basketball journey began at Cal State Fullerton averaging 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.6 steals. He earned several awards during his collegiate career, including two-time All-Big West Second Team honours (2018, 2019), two-time Big West All-Tournament Team (2018,2019), Big West-Freshman of the Year (2016), and three-time Big West Player of the Week.

Ahmad is excited to be returning, "Back with the crew. Let's run it back" said Ahmad.







