Ottawa, Montréal Game Declared No Contest

May 27, 2025







After careful review and in consultation with both the Ottawa BlackJacks and the Montréal Alliance, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) has officially declared the outdoor game played at IGA Stadium on Sunday, May 25, concluded as a no contest due to floor conditions that forced the game to be paused at halftime.

While the event was historic in its ambition and fan engagement, the safety of our players and the integrity of competition remain our top priorities. As such, the game will not resume and will be officially recorded without a result (classified in sports as a 'no contest'), meaning no outcome will be entered into the CEBL's regular season standings at this time.

If Eastern Conference playoff positioning is impacted by the result of the no contest, the CEBL will consider a fair and appropriate solution in alignment with our competitive standards and in consultation with both teams.

We are grateful to the fans who made the night unforgettable - from cheering under the stars to doing everything they could to help the game continue. Your energy and dedication exemplify what makes this league so special.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we move forward together.

