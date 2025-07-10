River Lions Race Past Bandits in Battle of Top Seeds

July 10, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

It was a battle worthy of a championship rematch. And perhaps, even, a championship preview.

In the end, the Niagara River Lions left no doubt they are coming for the CEBL crown once again.

The River Lions beat the Vancouver Bandits 96-77 on Thursday at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont., in a contest pitting the top team in each of the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Both squads entered on winning streaks - but only Niagara's continued as the Rivers Lions earned their third straight victory and improved to 10-5 on the season.

"We just haven't played to our potential yet, and we're starting to now," River Lions head coach Victor Raso said. "I mean, we defended with serious intensity. We took quality shots. We were on the same page. We won a rebounding battle. We had 25 assists and eight turnovers. Like, that was the best we've played."

Vancouver, meanwhile, saw its three-game run end to fall to 11-4.

A closely contested game was blown open by Niagara in the third quarter with an 18-5 run to start the frame, pushing its lead to a game-high 14 points.

Vancouver never got particularly close again. When Target Score Time rolled around, Niagara led by a massive 23-point margin at 87-64.

The game ground to a bit of a halt with the clock off as a series of unsportsmanlike and technical fouls - plus ensuing reviews - lengthened what was essentially a done deal.

After the final review, Niagara's Eddie Ekiyor finally iced the game with a pair of free throws.

"It was a battle, but our identity's effort and just trying hard. We got a lot of skilled guys, and we just worked as a team, right? We were very upset about our first loss with them. ... So it's just that togetherness and we're proud of the outcome," River Lions forward Elijah Lufile said.

Niagara beat Vancouver 97-95 in the CEBL Finals last year for the franchise's first-ever title.

However, the Bandits got a measure of revenge early in the season with a 37-point blowout win in the rematch. In that game, the Bandits enjoyed a near-full roster while Finals MVP Khalil Ahmad, among others, was out for the River Lions.

On Thursday, the roles were reversed. With Niagara boasting its top roster, Vancouver was without second-leading scorer Tyrese Samuel and sharpshooter Kyle Mangas, who are both competing at NBA Summer League.

Still, the River Lions made sure they wouldn't blow the opportunity against a short-handed Bandits team.

"It's taken a long time for us to play really good basketball, and it's just the beginning of what we're capable of. I've been saying that this team's got a lot of potential to play well, and I think we saw tonight what it can look like when we're completely dialled in," Raso said.

It was a team effort for Niagara, who got contributions from up and down the lineup.

Curry, in his third game back with Niagara, paced the River Lions with 20 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds.

Ekiyor had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Lufile neared a double-double off the bench with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Kimbal Mackenzie added 17 points and six rebounds. Leading scorer Khalil Ahmad has 13 points on five-for-nine shooting.

"I think it was just a collective effort on the bench because you got all the guys on the bench clapping, just cheering the guys on the court, whether they make or miss a shot on defence," Lufile said. "So I had that energy from the get-go. I knew exactly what my assignment was. So coming into the game, it was just a no-brainer."

Meanwhile, the Bandits struggled to get going offensively in their first game without the Canadian Samuel.

Potential MVP candidate Mitch Creek struggled to the tune of 13 points on five-for-18 shooting, adding five rebounds and three assists.

Zach Copeland led the way for Vancouver with 15 points despite making just two of 10 three-point attempts, and Corey Davis Jr., posted 14 points and six assists before being ejected in Target Score Time thanks to a pair of technical fouls.

"Got a little out of control," Copeland said. "We tried to scrap it out, grind it out, trying to make comeback, but it's tough team, so we couldn't pull it out."

Vancouver will now be back on the court in less than 24 hours as an Ontario road trip continues in Brampton on Friday before a trip to Scarborough on Sunday.

Copeland said the team's ball movement must improve in order to get the offence humming again.

"I felt like it was kind of stagnant. They played good defence. They were in the gaps, but we got to drive the ball and get kickouts," he said.

In the first quarter, Niagara used a frame-ending 8-0 run to lead 20-17 after 10 minutes.

Vancouver replied with a 12-0 run in the middle of the second as the teams traded blows, but the River Lions held a 40-39 advantage at halftime.

In the third quarter, the River Lions widened the gap with an 18-5 start to the quarter. They led 67-56 after 30 minutes, and did not look back from there.

Niagara and Vancouver will not see each other again in the regular season as they look to pave their paths to and through the playoffs.

But, off course, a date in the Finals could still await.

https://www.cebl.ca/game?id&00627

Vancouver's Ontario trip heads to Brampton for a game against the Honey Badgers on Friday, while Niagara's home stand continues against Brampton on Wednesday.

In addition to Vancouver-Brampton on Friday, Scarborough hosts Edmonton and Winnipeg head west to face Saskatchewan.

