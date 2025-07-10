Calgary Punches Back in the Second Half, Stampedes Past Montreal

July 10, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release









Evan Gilyard of the Calgary Surge

() Evan Gilyard of the Calgary Surge()

Evan Gilyard was all smiles after the game.

When sideline reporter Heather Morrison told him about his 37-point franchise-record breaking performance for most points in a game, he looked astonished.

"Ahhh, we're seeing red," he said. "I knew that we had to have a bounce back game from the last game that we lost," referring to the 113-90 loss against provincial rival Edmonton Stingers at the EXPO Centre.

"I feel like a lot of that energy from the last game carried over...We came out and fought."

Calgary surged back from a 13-point first-half deficit and punched Montreal back in the second half en route to a 107-91 victory. While the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth was happening outside the arena, Calgary gave its 6,954 fans inside the Saddledome a treat on Stampede Night.

The game had all the hallmarks of a nationally televised game as Paul Jones and Rod Black - two familiar faces in Canadian basketball - on the broadcast. The game was hyper-competitive with two elite undersized guards. On the big stage, Gilyard proved that what Tavian Dunn-Martin could do, the former could do better.

TDM buried five three-pointers in the first half, tossing up shots - and making them - as if he were casually shooting at the park.

Calgary, however, instantly punched back after halftime, making a 11-3 run. Gilyard hit a triple, Montreal turned the ball over, and Calgary capitalized by running out and scoring. Though TDM hit his sixth triple in what briefly seemed to be a buffer builder, Gilyard answered back with a triple and Khyri Thomas' three-pointer forced Montreal to take a timeout. Calgary suddenly trailed by five points.

The timeout did little to stop the bleeding as Calgary would dominate the third 39-15, led by Gilyard's miraculous 21-point third quarter extravaganza on 12-for-23 shooting. He showed the home crowd he was even more electrifying than TDM.

After the timeout, Gilyard hit some mid-range jumpers, a triple to inch within two points before Greg Brown (game total 23 points) hit one of his own to give Calgary a one-point lead and the team never looked back.

Most notably, the tide had swung so much in Calgary's favour that Gilyard's technical after his three-pointer did little to stop his team's relentless surge. He hit another triple with 1:37 left in the third to give Calgary a six-point lead, a triple as deep as TDM's second quarter threes.

Fan favourite Sean "Rugzy" Miller-Moore also had a consistent scoring night, finishing the game with 23 points.

Montreal tried to punch back towards the end of the game, but it was too little, too late. They got within 10 points by Target Time, but Calgary easily put the game away.

Montreal had an extremely strong showing in the second quarter. They pounded the ball inside and went nine-for-13 from downtown in the first half. Before the second half, Calgary Surge head coach Kaleb Canales said, "We just let them get loose. 69 per cent from three is just not a good number for us."

TDM splashed threes from everywhere and even flew out of the paint to hit one as two Surge players came out to the perimeter to contest (Gilyard also made a similar triple in the third quarter as two Alliance players came to blitz him).

As Montreal has shown throughout the season, they didn't have to solely rely on TDM. Newcomer Shamiel Stevenson attacked the hoop and missed, but an offensive board led to a three-pointer by Malcolm Duvivier, who then splashed another one. When so much focus went into stopping TDM, Montreal went to the second-side, swinging the ball to Abdul Mohamed who splashed a triple of his own.

Montreal made their surge in the second quarter when Duvivier made a pitch pass to TDM who nailed a deep three, and kept his shooting hand suspended for all in the Saddledome to see. Even Gabe Osabuohien's outstretched hands didn't phase him. The score was 52-44, but that lead quickly disappeared in the second half.

With TDM out for most of the third, however, Gilyard and the Surge took full advantage and never looked back.

Box score

https://www.cebl.ca/game?id&00630

Up next for both teams

The Montreal Alliance (6-8) return to Verdun Auditorium and host the league-best Vancouver Bandits (11-3) on Sunday, July 13. The Calgary Surge (10-5) stampede east to face the Saskatchewan Rattlers (4-11) at SaskTel Centre on Tuesday, July 15.

Next CEBL action

The league-best Vancouver Bandits (11-3) face the best of the East. They head to Meridian Centre tomorrow to play the Niagara River Lions (9-5). For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.

Images from this story







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 10, 2025

Calgary Punches Back in the Second Half, Stampedes Past Montreal - Calgary Surge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.