Canadian Big Joins for Fourth CEBL Season

Saskatoon, Sask. - The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that the club has re-signed 6-foot-7 Elijah Ifejeh for the 2025 season.

The Montreal, Quebec native returns for his fourth season in the CEBL after playing three consecutive seasons with the Montreal Alliance where he ranks fifth all-time for points (301), second all-time for rebounds (207), and holds the all-time record for blocks (30). During the 2023-24 season, Ifejeh joined Manchester Giants in the BBL where he played alongside Cody John. John and Ifejeh will continue their on-court chemistry at the Rattlers homeopener on May 15th at SaskTel Centre.

"We feel that we have added some real grit to our lineup by adding Elijah," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "In his first couple seasons in the CEBL, he has quickly developed a reputation as a very tough and hardworking competitor. We look forward to him bringing that type of play to our team."

In his three-year professional career, Ifejeh has played with seven teams in Canada, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. He has a career average of 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 16.5 minutes in 120 games.

Ifejeh made his CEBL debut during the inaugural Montreal Alliance season, where he played professionally for his hometown crowd for two games towards the end of their season averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 19.5 minutes. During his three-year stint with the Alliance, he has averaged 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 18.7 minutes playing in 43 games. He set his professional career-high 22 points on July 14th 2024, which was accompanied by nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block, while shooting 72.7% from the field while playing 32 minutes. Ifejeh played in the 2023 CEBL Clash game that featured the best players from around the CEBL at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec.

While playing internationally outside of the CEBL season, Ifejeh has played in Kosovo, North Macedonia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. In his international debut with KB Trepca Mitrovice of Kosovo-Superliga he averaged 5.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 17.7 minutes in seven games. KB Trepca finished their season with a record of 24-16, which led them to win the Albanian-Kosovo Liga United Cup. Ifejeh is currently playing with the Manchester Giants where he is averaging 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 17.0 minutes in 25 games. The Giants have a record of 15-15, and have won 10 of the last 13 games.

During his five-year collegiate career, Ifejeh played with Ranger College (NJCAA), Hill College (NJCAA), Louisana at Monroe (NCAA), Southeastern Louisiana (NCAA), and Prairie View A&M (NCAA). He has a collegiate career average of 3.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.3 blocks, and 10.1 minutes in 120 games.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for the opportunity to suit up for Saskatchewan this summer," said Ifejeh. "I'm excited to compete every day alongside my future teammates and do whatever I can to help the Rattles stack up some wins. See y'all soon, Rattles Nation!"

Ifejeh will join the Rattlers for the 2025 season to play alongside Dondre Reddick, Grant Anticevich, Deon Ejim, Anthony Tsegakele, Jaden Bediako, Cody John, Jamir Chaplin, Nate Pierre-Louis, Isaac Simon, Declan Peterson, and Easton Thimm. Canadian Elite Basketball League free agency will continue leading up to the announcement of the full training camp roster prior to the Saskatchewan Rattlers home opener on May 15, 2025 at SaskTel Centre.

The full 2025 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

