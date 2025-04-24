2025 CEBL+ Broadcast Teams Announced

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday the local broadcast teams that will deliver all the excitement of Canada's professional basketball league in 2025 to viewers across the country on the league's OTT streaming platform CEBL+, TSN+ and the CEBL Mobile app for iOS and Android devices. The lineup covering all livestream games this summer consists of more than 45 media personalities across all 10 of the league's markets.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 when the Calgary Surge travel to Edmonton to take on the Stingers in the Battle of Alberta. In addition to the CEBL on TSN broadcast team announced Tuesday, the following is the full CEBL+ broadcast lineup in 2025:

2025 CEBL+ BROADCAST TEAMS

BRAMPTON / NIAGARA:

Sean Woodley - Play-By-Play

Sean Woodley is the longtime host of the daily Locked On Raptors podcast and is a credentialed member of the Raptors media corps. He's worked as a studio personality and play-by-play voice for the CEBL since the league's inception. Sean has also worked as a host at TSN 1150 Radio and authored the book "We The Champs" about the Raptors' Championship run in 2019. Sean coaches youth basketball in Hamilton and plays pickup hoops any chance he gets. He likes basketball just a little bit.

Matt Bonomi - Play-By-Play

Matt Bonomi returns for his third season as a play-by-play commentator in the CEBL. As a fan of the sport, Bonomi has called over 230 Canadian University basketball games as the voice of the Brock Badgers. In 2020, he earned the inaugural OUA Broadcaster of the Year Award. In addition, Bonomi was on the call for the 2023 CCAA Women's Canadian College Basketball Championships and two windows of the 2023 FIBA Basketball Champions League of Americas, featuring the 2022 CEBL champion Honey Badgers. Bonomi is a 2019 graduate of Brock University (Sport Management), and a 2022 graduate from the Ontario College of Sports Media.

Andrew Damelin - Play-By-Play

Andrew Damelin enters his fifth season covering the CEBL. He's the weekend sports reporter at CHCH in Hamilton, and he creates highlights for SportsCentre at TSN. Andrew is 6-foot-5, loves his wife, kids, eggs benedict and nifty post moves. His playing days may be over, but his passion for the grassroots game has never been stronger.

Joe Raso - Analyst

Joe Raso, Sr. Director, Basketball Operations for the CEBL, returns for his seventh year on the league's broadcast staff. Raso has been involved in all levels of basketball for more than 40 years. He is the all-time winningest head coach in McMaster University history where he coached his teams to 12 national tournament appearances in 18 years, claiming four OUA championships and four silver medals. Raso has worked in the NBA as an advance scout. At the international level he was a scout & assistant for the Canadian Men's National Team. Raso has experience as a TV analyst for the CEBL, FIBA, CBC, Sportsnet and TSN.

Esfandiar Baraheni - Analyst / Sideline Reporter

Esfandiar Baraheni has been a basketball reporter, writer and producer for over six years, working with publications like TheScore, Bleacher Report, TSN, Spotify, and Raptors Republic - specializing in covering the Toronto Raptors and the rest of the NBA. Now, he works as a co-host for the NBA Daily for The Athletic and an In-Arena Host for the Raptors 905. Esfandiar is entering his third year as a sideline reporter and analyst for the CEBL.

Dashawn Stephens - Analyst

Dashawn Stephens is a Canadian sports analyst, commentator, producer and sports entrepreneur with five years of on-air experience appearing on CBC and TSN - specializing in college sports. Stephens is also the CEO and Creative Director of PRSVRE Media Group, Canada's largest college sports media and production company. Through his work with PRSVRE, Stephens has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 40 emerging sports business leaders of 2025.

Dhanung Bulsara - Sideline Reporter

Dhanung Bulsara, commonly known as 'D', enters his fifth season with the CEBL as a sideline reporter. For the past four seasons, Bulsara has patrolled the sidelines covering home games for the Guelph Nighthawks (2021, 2022), Brampton Honey Badgers and Niagara River Lions. The last two seasons saw Dhanung covering nationally televised games for the league on TSN. 'D' can also be found on the league's weekly program, 'CEBL Weekly' alongside Esfandiar Baraheni covering all of the league's latest news on various digital platforms. Bulsara has also spent the last two summers as the in-game host for the Toronto Blue Jays and enters his third season with the club. He has previous experience with the Raptors 905 as their in-game host, spending two seasons with the team.

JJ Evason - Sideline Reporter

JJ Evason returns for his second CEBL season as a sideline reporter covering both the Niagara River Lions and the Brampton Honey Badgers. JJ is the voice of Ontario Basketball and has covered the game at multiple levels including the 15U & 17U Canadian National Championships, the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association, the Men's and Women's National Preparatory Association, the Hoop Queens Summer League, and the Basketball Super League. JJ holds a degree in Kinesiology from Western University and a diploma from The College of Sports Media.

Aaron Sanders - Sideline Reporter

Aaron Sanders has been a basketball broadcaster (play-by-play announcer & host) for 10 years. He has been on the headset for various FIBA tournaments and hosted FIBA's chat party for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Aaron has also called games for the University of Windsor Lancers (OUA/U-Sports), St. Clair College Saints (OCAA) basketball, as well as NBL Canada & BSL basketball.

CALGARY:

Mitch Peacock - Play-By-Play

The voice of the CEBL in Calgary since the Surge arrived in 2023, Mitch Peacock enters the new season fresh from a fall/winter calling German Basketball Bundesliga, Swedish Hockey League and Champions Hockey League action for world feeds delivering to a range of streaming services and sports channels. Mitch has done network play-by-play for five Olympic Games, worked as a rinkside reporter on Hockey Night In Canada, and hosted FIFA World Cup coverage. Peacock's other credits include FOX Soccer Report anchor and host of Calgary Flames Radio.

Jamaine Cummings - Analyst

As a student of the game, Jamaine Cummings is prepared to bring his unique analysis style to the Calgary Surge broadcast for a third season. Some of his past broadcast credits include the 2024 Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Men's Final 4 Championship, 2023 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Men's National Championship, 2023 Western Canadian Baseball League Championship, and the 2023 ACAC Men's Provincial Championship. Cummings also played basketball at St. Marys' in Calgary and for Basketball Alberta. With a passion for both basketball and broadcasting, he is excited and honoured to once again, combine the two, to help showcase the CEBL's elite talent to the entire nation.

Cami Kepke - Sideline Reporter

Cami Kepke returns to the sidelines for the Calgary Surge's third season. Kepke brings nine years of award-winning television sports experience to the court, including coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL Heritage Classic, Grey Cup and the Basketball Champions League Americas' Calgary stop on Global News and CTV. She's roved the sidelines for the 2025 Canada West Men's Basketball playoffs, the 2023 Canada West Women's Basketball Championship and the 2022 U SPORTS Women's Volleyball Championship. Kepke looks forward to bringing fans inside the game and sharing the stories of the coaches, athletes and staff who make every electric CEBL season possible.

EDMONTON:

Doug McLean - Play-By-Play

Doug McLean, a lifelong Edmontonian, brings over 20 years of national and international broadcast experience to his sixth season of play-by-play for the Edmonton Stingers. Also, the colour commentator for University of Alberta Golden Bears and Pandas basketball, McLean has called two U SPORTS Final 8 tournaments, Team USA at the FISU World University Games, FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying, and FIBA 3x3 events. He's also broadcast hockey at five FISU World University Games, university and CFL football, and bandy in Russia. Outside broadcasting, McLean is the owner and president of McLean Sport and Strategy, a marketing and strategy consulting firm.

Marc Majeau - Play-By-Play / Analyst / Sideline Reporter

Marc Majeau has been a sports broadcaster in the Edmonton area for over 15 years. He has been the voice of the University of Alberta Golden Bears and Pandas basketball programs since 2017 and was a broadcaster for two U SPORTS National Championships in 2022 and 2024.

Greyson Knutson - Play-By-Play

Greyson Knutson is a new voice to the CEBL but no stranger to basketball. He has had the opportunity to do play-by-play for two U SPORTS Final 8 tournaments, FIBA 3x3 World Tour stops, and the most recent ASAA 4A High School Provincials. A former TV sports anchor and reporter, Greyson has dived headfirst into the play-by-play world, calling numerous local, provincial, national and international events in hockey, soccer, volleyball, football, lacrosse and basketball.

Paul Sir - Analyst

Paul has been the analyst for the Edmonton Stingers since its inception. He has been immersed in basketball throughout his life as a player, coach, executive and broadcaster. He hosts 'The Basketball Show' on Sports1440 & numerous podcasts. He has done both play by play and analysis for FIBA 3x3 and 5 on 5 international events.

Sarah Ryan - Sideline Reporter

Returning for a second season as a sideline reporter for Stingers' home games, Sarah Ryan is thrilled to be back courtside. She has worked as a news reporter and anchor in her hometown of Edmonton for the last decade. Her true passion is covering local sports having been a competitive athlete her whole life. She juggled playing on three varsity teams (including the basketball team), while she earned her journalism degree at the University of King's College in Halifax, NS. Ryan is also a dog-mom and passionate animal rescue advocate, having fostered 15 dogs so far.

Ryan Reed - Sideline Reporter

Ryan Reed is a former ACAC basketball player and a broadcaster with a background in sports journalism and communications. After playing basketball for the University of Alberta's Augustana Vikings, he moved into media and communications roles. Reed works with the Edmonton Oilers as part of their communications team. He also writes for NHL.com and co-hosts and produces The Basketball Show with Paul Sir on Sports 1440. Reed holds a journalism degree with a minor in professional communication.

MONTREAL:

Moe Khan - Play-By-Play

Moe Khan is entering his fourth year as the play-by-play voice of the Montreal Alliance in the CEBL. He has called games at the CCAA, NCAA, and U SPORTS levels across multiple varsity sports. In addition, he will be doing sideline reporting for select Montreal Roses games in the NSL, and will continue his behind-the-scenes role with CFL on TSN for Montreal Alouettes home games. With a fresh new look under private ownership and new direction from Coach Small, he looks forward to working with his colleagues Dwight Walton and Gabriela Hébert to produce top-quality Montreal Alliance broadcasts.

Dwight Walton - Analyst

Dwight Walton is a former member of the Canadian National Team from 1986-1995. Walton played professionally in Israel and Switzerland from 1994-2004, including four years in Israel and six years in Switzerland. The basketball analyst and colour commentator is also an assistant coach for the men's program at Concordia University in Montreal and serves as General Manager for the Los Angeles Ignite of The Basketball League.

Gabriela Hébert - Sideline Reporter

After playing U SPORTS basketball with McGill University where she was part of five provincial championships and helped lay the foundations for the eventual Bronze Baby winning Martlets, Gabriela Hébert started getting involved in broadcasts. She participated as an analyst for different provincial and national women's basketball championships in the last few years. Hébert is also the season analyst for the women's basketball team at McGill University. You can also catch her new podcast, "The Corner Girl" launching this summer as she will discuss the world of women's sports, including basketball, through stories and news to inspire the new generation of athletes. In 2024, Hébert will serve her fourth season as sideline reporter for Montreal Alliance home games.

OTTAWA:

AJ Jakubec - Play-By-Play

AJ Jakubec is a 28-year sports broadcasting veteran who has been at TSN 1200 Ottawa for 19 years after stops throughout British Columbia and his native Edmonton. Jakubec's first basketball call was as the voice of the Alberta Golden Bears and Pandas from 2001-03. In Ottawa, he has brought the action to viewers and listeners during numerous Carleton Ravens and Ottawa Gee-Gees games, including the annual Capital Hoops Classic and multiple U SPORTS Championships. Jakubec's local play-by-play experience includes work with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, Ottawa 67's, Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oil Kings, Atlético Ottawa, Ottawa Fury FC, and the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championship, in addition to the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Elias El-Zein - Play-By-Play / Sideline Reporter

Elias El-Zein returns as the sideline reporter for the Ottawa BlackJacks, bringing his passion, energy, and sharp basketball insight back to the CEBL sidelines. A seasoned broadcaster with over a decade of experience, Elias is known for his engaging interviews, on-the-fly analysis, and deep connection to the game. Whether he's breaking down key moments or capturing behind-the-scenes stories, Elias keeps fans closer to the action than ever before.

Garry Gallimore - Analyst

Gallimore is a former standout player for Coach Konchalski of the St. Francis Xavier X-Men from 2003-2007 where he earned U SPORTS Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006. Garry was a member of the Canadian National Basketball Team program (2002-2007) and earned two bronze medals. His professional basketball career spanned five years, during which he played in Belgium, Romania and North America. Over the last three seasons, Garry has served as a colour commentator for the Ottawa University Gee-Gees. His passion for basketball remains strong and being a sports analyst is one way he chooses to stay in the game.

Rose-Anne Joly - Analyst

Joly was named the Head Coach and Program Manager of the Ottawa Gee-Gees women's basketball team in June of 2021. Since her appointment, the team has a 65-15 regular season record and were ranked no. 1 in Canada in two different seasons. They were an OUA Critelli Cup Champion in 2025 and a U SPORTS bronze medalist in 2025. Joly was the women's basketball analyst for CBC (Radio-Canada) during the Paris Olympics in the summer of 2024. In 2022 she joined the staff of the Montréal Alliance of the CEBL, serving as assistant coach for player development and data analysis. Joly also worked for the NBA Basketball School in Dubai in 2020-2021, serving as Coach and Operations Coordinator.

Jackie Perez - Sideline Reporter

Jackie Perez is excited for another season with the Ottawa BlackJacks broadcast team as a CEBL sideline reporter. Perez is currently a television broadcaster with CTV News Ottawa as the community and weather anchor for 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. newscasts. Born in Manila, Philippines and raised in Mississauga, Ontario, she began her television career as a video journalist for CTV News Saskatchewan before joining CTV Morning Live as Regina's live eye reporter. This led to a role at CityNews Calgary as an anchor and reporter. Perez also spent three seasons as the in-game host for the Toronto Argonauts Football Club.

Tyler McDonald - Sideline Reporter

Tyler McDonald joins the Ottawa BlackJacks broadcast team this year as a sideline reporter. The local Ottawa, Ontario broadcaster has spent the last 13 years covering numerous sports all throughout the Ottawa Region. This experience includes work with the Ottawa 67's, Atlético Ottawa, Ottawa Fury FC, Ottawa Senators, University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, Carleton Ravens and recently the 2025 U SPORTS Men's Hockey University Cup on CBC Sports. In basketball, Tyler has brought the action to viewers during UOttawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens games, including multiple Capital Hoops Classics.

SASKATCHEWAN:

Simon Hiatt - Play-By-Play

Simon Hiatt has been the play-by-play voice of the Saskatchewan Rattlers since their inaugural season and called the first-ever CEBL championship game in 2019. He is the current PA Announcer for the Saskatoon Berries of the Western Canadian Baseball League. Hiatt has worked in local television in Saskatoon for 25 years and was also the play-by-play voice for the University of Saskatchewan women's and men's basketball teams for over a decade. He has also been a newspaper columnist and public address announcer and is an award-winning filmmaker. Hiatt lives in Saskatoon with his wife Joy.

Ryan Flaherty - Play- By-Play / Analyst

After more than a decade in television news, primarily as a sports anchor/reporter, Ryan now works as a freelance broadcaster and sportswriter. This is his fourth season as a member of the Rattlers broadcast team and when he's not involved in the broadcast he serves as the team's PA announcer. While he enjoys all three broadcast roles, Ryan's passion is play-by-play. In addition to his work with the Rattlers, he's spent three seasons calling USask Huskies hockey and basketball for HuskieFAN, including the women's hoops team's 2025 U SPORTS championship. He enjoyed two seasons in the booth with the National Lacrosse League's Saskatchewan Rush and is in his seventh season as the voice of Saskatchewan SWAT junior lacrosse. He's also the head writer of The Hardline Curling Show, streamed weekly online.

Amy Prokop - Analyst

Amy Prokop enters her third season as a colour analyst in the CEBL with the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Born and raised in Saskatoon, Prokop had an accomplished career as a point guard with the University of Saskatchewan women's basketball program (2004-09) and helped them earn their first Canada West championship banner in 2005. She sits third all-time in Huskie assists and fifth in steals. Leaning into her multi-sport background, Prokop is now in her 10th year as an assistant coach with Huskie Women's Soccer and is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in sport in her community.

James Hillis - Analyst

Hillis coached the University of Regina Cougars for 19 seasons (1994-2013), qualifying for the conference playoffs 18 straight years and being ranked nationally in the Top 10 in 14 others. He also led the Brandon University Bobcats to the national semifinal in 1994. Hillis was named the conference's coach-of-the-year four times and was inducted into the Regina Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. Additionally, he was an assistant coach for Canada at the 1999 Pan Am Games and a video coordinator for the Olympic qualifying tournament in 1999 in Puerto Rico under Head Coach Jay Triano. Hillis has been involved extensively with Basketball Saskatchewan as board member and coach including a Bronze Medal at the 2005 Jeux Canada Games. He served as President of the National Coaches Association from 2005 to 2013.

Heather Morrison - Sideline Reporter

Heather Morrison is a broadcaster and public speaking coach from Saskatoon. This is Heather's fifth season with the Saskatchewan Rattlers and her third year covering the CEBL western conference on TSN. She has also handled sideline coverage for Canada West Football and the Saskatchewan Rush. Her previous work includes time with CBC Saskatchewan, Saskatoon Media Group and an extensive career in theatre. Now she runs her own business, Deliver Your Best Coaching, where she helps professionals overcome their fear of public speaking.

Caitrin Hodson - Sideline Reporter

Caitrin enters her first season as a member of the broadcast team for the CEBL's Saskatchewan Rattlers. Caitrin is a sports comms specialist, storyteller, public speaker, in-game host, announcer and former reporter, anchor and producer for CTV Morning Live. She is also a musician and singer, performing national anthems for multiple professional and college sports organizations, including the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Last summer, Caitrin had the privilege of in-game and on-court announcing for the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series featuring Team Canada, fresh off their Paris 2024 Olympic run.

SCARBOROUGH:

Rod Black - Play-By-Play

As a Canadian sports broadcaster for over 40 years, Rod Black has been a part of some of sports most iconic events, including multiple Olympic Games and PGA tournaments. He was on the mic for the Toronto Raptors inaugural season television broadcasts. Following a lengthy career with TSN and CTV that included calling Toronto Blue Jays games and leading the pregame coverage of their 1992 and 1993 World Series championships, Black currently broadcasts numerous sports on both a national and regional level around the world. He currently handles play-by-play duties for the CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Warren Ward - Analyst

Warren Ward, a seasoned broadcaster and former professional athlete, spent six years on the court before transitioning to broadcasting. Currently working with the Toronto Raptors, Raptors 905, and Scarborough Shooting Stars, Ward seamlessly merged his athletic prowess with his passion for communication. Now in his fourth season with Scarborough, he continues to captivate audiences with his insightful commentary and dedication to the game. Ward's dynamic career trajectory showcases a commitment to excellence both on and off the court.

Danielle Bain - Sideline Reporter

Danielle Bain is a sports broadcaster from Mississauga who began her career as a video journalist in Thunder Bay. Transitioning to Ottawa, Bain covered local sports and breaking news on television and radio. Finally, she made her return to Toronto, where she currently works as the rinkside reporter for the Toronto Marlies and in-arena host for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last year, she had the incredible opportunity to work for OBS as a reporter and producer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Now entering her third season with the CEBL, Bain is excited to bring her skills and enthusiasm to the basketball court this summer.

Esfandiar Baraheni - Sideline Reporter

VANCOUVER:

James Cybulski - Play-By-Play

Cybulski is currently the play-by-play voice for the popular EA Sports NHL video game franchise. An award-winning broadcaster, James has worked nationally with both TSN and Sportsnet covering several of the biggest events on the planet including three Olympics, the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup, and World Series. As a father of four, James spends much of his free time helping coach youth sports, reading comics, and walking his dog along the beach.

Andrew Savory - Play-By-Play / Analyst / Sideline Reporter

Andrew served as part of the Vancouver Bandits front office from 2018-24, overseeing communications and business operations. He continues to be involved in the local basketball scene, recently broadcasting at the 2025 U SPORTS Final 8 and the 2024 Canada West Championships as a play-by-play commentator and analyst. Andrew's broadcast career began at Carleton University where he was a member of the sports information team before moving to BC where he has since provided on-air analysis for broadcasts at UFV, UBC and TWU.

Cheryl Jean-Paul - Analyst

Back for a second year with the Bandits, Cheryl Jean-Paul brings a background of athlete, coach, and official at the U SPORTS level. Jean-Paul has built the Spartans program into a perennial playoff contender since joining Trinity Western University as the women's basketball coach in 2010. Internationally, she led Canada's Cadette Women to a top four finish at the U17 World Championships in 2022. Jean-Paul, a Winnipeg native who played for the Manitoba Bisons, is a Chartered Professional Coach, obtaining her Advanced Coaching Diploma and has a master's in leadership from Royal Roads University. CJP's 23 years of involvement in the basketball community has included winning the CanWest Coach of the Year award, is currently Basketball BC's U15 Girls Provincial team coach, and has joined Howard Tsumura as analyst for various levels of the BC High School Championships for the past few seasons.

Chris Wiggins - Sideline Reporter

Chris Wiggins returns for his second season as the sideline reporter for the Vancouver Bandits. With almost a decade of morning radio experience and an extensive background in in-game hosting and PA announcing across multiple sports leagues, Chris brings energy and insight to every broadcast. A two-time provincial basketball champion, he also played one season of college basketball with the Niagara Knights and is a graduate of the Niagara College Broadcasting: Radio, TV, and Film program.

WINNIPEG:

Joey Slattery - Play-By-Play / Sideline Reporter

Joey Slattery enters his third season as the CEBL sideline reporter in Winnipeg, where he also co-hosts the Target Score Weekly podcast focusing on the Sea Bears and CEBL. Slattery is a veteran journalist, having served as a reporter and anchor in both news and sports, as well as hosting TV morning shows in Northern Ontario, Regina, Edmonton and Winnipeg for more than a decade. Now narrowing his focus on basketball, he is excited to be back patrolling the CEBL sidelines and bringing you closer to the action in 2025.

Christian Aumell - Play-By-Play

After a mediocre high school basketball career, Aumell turned his attention to the microphone where he called games for well over a decade. He served as the play-by-play voice of the Western Mustangs before moving to Winnipeg, where he has called games for the University of Winnipeg Wesmen since 2016 and has been the voice of the Sea Bears since their inaugural game. In his day job, Aumell hosts the CJOB Sports Show, covering the Winnipeg sports scene on a nightly basis.

Dave Crook - Analyst

Dave Crook returns for his third season working for the CEBL in Winnipeg. Crook has a long connection in Canada having worked for over 40 years in the U SPORTS system including 27 years as a head coach. He also enjoyed a decade-long career coaching with the Canadian National team program. His time with Canada included the highlights of being named Head Coach of the Canadian junior team in 2002. In 2004, Crook led the Men's Young team to be the first Canadian age group team to ever qualify for a World Championship. The following year, the team knocked off the U.S. in the quarter finals (Canada's first win over the US at a FIBA event) and then went on to defeat the reigning World Champions Australia to capture the bronze medal. Crook recently retired from his position as Athletic Director at the University of Winnipeg.

Teagan Rasche - Sideline Reporter

From the hottest state to the coldest province, Rasche's journalism career has taken her to many places. Currently a reporter with Global News Winnipeg, Rasche covers everything happening within the city and beyond. But her favorite days are when she gets to do sports stories. A lifelong athlete, Rasche eventually pursued track and field, earning a scholarship to the University of Arizona. She competed on the track and field team while earning a degree in journalism. Rasche is excited to be courtside joining the Sea Bears broadcast team.

Emily Potter - Sideline Reporter

Emily Potter enters her first year as a sideline reporter in the CEBL in Winnipeg after spending last season working on a postgame show with the Sea Bears. Potter is a current professional basketball player overseas with seven years of experience and has played in numerous countries around the world. A current member of the Canadian National Team, Potter was most recently selected as an alternate for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She is excited to be on the sidelines of her hometown professional team and learn more about the media and production side of sports.

A total of 120 regular season games fill the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

