Burnaby-Born Guard Glen Yang Re-Signs with the Vancouver Bandits

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Thursday that the club has re-signed 6-foot-4 Canadian guard and Hong Kong national team member Glen Yang for its 2025 season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

Born in Burnaby, B.C. and splitting time between Hong Kong and Calgary, Alta. in his youth, Yang played five seasons of U SPORTS basketball starring at Mount Royal University from 2014-2019.

"I'm extremely excited to re-join the Bandits and go after a championship after so much success as a team last season," said Yang. "The fans, support and resources that both the city and team provide are unmatched. In terms of basketball clubs, the Bandits are as professional as it gets."

The 2025 season will be Yang's third in the CEBL. Making his league debut in 2023, he started in all 20 games with the Winnipeg Sea Bears during their inaugural season before signing with the Bandits last year where he appeared in 19 regular season games.

"Glen is a tremendous Canadian player in our league. He is the consummate professional and makes everyone around him better," said head coach and general manager Kyle Julius. "I'm really excited about getting back to work with Glen this summer."

Yang is currently in his fifth season of professional basketball, playing the 2024-25 season with Hong Kong-based club, Eastern, who competed in the East Asia Super League and Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner's Cup competitions. During his time in the PBA, he shot a career high 45 per cent from the three-point line while helping his squad reach the Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals.

At the international level, Yang represents Hong Kong. He received his first call up to the national squad during the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers this past February, suiting up in games against New Zealand and Chinese Taipei.

