River Lions Land CEBL All-Time Leading Scorer Hill

April 24, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Niagara River Lions News Release







The Niagara River Lions announced Thursday the signing of 6-foot-5 American guard Ahmed Hill ahead of the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

The Augusta, Georgia native is currently playing for Peristeri BC of the Greek HEBA A1, averaging 6.3 points and 2.9 assists in 18.7 minutes per game. A proven scorer and consistent performer, Hill averaged 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds during the 2024 CEBL season with the Montreal Alliance. He was named to the All-CEBL Second Team in both 2021 and 2023 and made league history in 2023 by becoming the first player to surpass 1,000 regular season points.

"Having had the chance to coach against Ahmed for years, I have come to really respect the way he plays the game and the type of teammate he is," said Head Coach and General Manager, Victor Raso. "While known for his scoring, I believe Ahmed impacts the game in many more ways than that, and with the role that he will have on this team, I know he will thrive. This is a big addition for our program and I'm very excited to have Ahmed on our side!"

Hill spent his collegiate career at Virginia Tech University, playing four seasons for the Hokies where he averaged 11 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 30 minutes per game. Hill also proved his excellence off the court as he was named to the 2018-2019 ACC Academic Honour Roll. He scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, six rebounds, and an assist against Duke in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Hill began his professional career by joining the Brooklyn Nets NBA Summer League team in 2019 where he gained valuable experience playing 18.2 minutes per game. He went on to sign with the Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA G-League, appearing in 40 games and posting averages of 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds during the 2019-2020 campaign. During the 2020-2021 season Hill played 11 games for the Greensboro Swarm.

Hill made his CEBL debut with the Guelph Nighthawks (now Calgary Surge) playing in the 2021 and 2022 seasons before joining the Montreal Alliance in 2023 and 2024.

Internationally, Hill has expanded his professional resume by signing with Hydro Truck Radom of the Polish Basketball League (OBL), BBC Bayreuth of Germany's Basketball Bundesliga (G-BBL), Maroussi BC in Greece's HEBA A1 league, Hapoel Upper Galilee Safed of Isreal's Ligat Winner Sal and Yalovaspor Basketbol in Turkey's Basketbol Super Ligi.

"I'm just excited and blessed to be part of this great organization. I'm locked in!," said Hill on joining the River Lions for the 2025 season.

The Niagara River Lions are one of the original six teams of the CEBL and the league's reigning champions. Playing out of Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines, the River Lions represent the twelve municipalities of the Niagara Region while living up to the River Lions moniker of pride and strength of community. Visit www.riverlions.ca/tickets for more information.

