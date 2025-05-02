Regina to Host Rattlers Training Camp

May 2, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







For the first-time ever, the Rattlers bring their Training Camp outside of Saskatoon, being the only CEBL team that represents an entire province.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that the club will be taking the entire Rattlers Training Camp Roster to Regina, Saskatchewan for two of the nine-days of CEBL Training Camp ahead of the Saskatchewan Rattlers home opener on May 15th at SaskTel Centre against the Vancouver Bandits.

This will be the first-time that the Rattlers have brought their Training Camp outside of Saskatoon. The Rattlers are the only CEBL franchise that represents an entire province, and they look to highlight the 2025 roster while bringing the talent to new and current fans in the province's capitol.

The Regina portion of Rattlers Training Camp is proudly presented by Hoop Life, taking place on May 9th and 10th. An opportunity for fans to spectate for free will happen on Saturday May 10th from 1PM until 3PM at the University of Regina gymnasium. The Rattlers welcome media to attend with opportunity for Media Availability with Rattlers players and personnel happening on May 10th from 3PM until 4PM.

"I am excited to take our training camp on the road to Regina", said Rattlers Head Coach, Eric Magdanz. "The city of Regina has always been a basketball hotbed and passionately supported the Rattlers. I am looking forward to having the opportunity to meet the fans that continue to support us".

The Rattlers Training Camp starts on Wednesday May 7th at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, SK which will feature players that have been announced throughout the CEBL Free Agency, and their entirely Saskatchewan-based coaching staff. The Rattlers have announced the following players: Takal Molson, Elisha Ampofo, Shane Osayande, Elijah Ifejeh, Dondre Reddick, Grant Anticevich, Deon Ejim, Anthony Tsegakele, Jaden Bediako, Cody John, Jamir Chaplin, Nate Pierre-Louis, Declan Peterson, Easton Thimm, and Regina's very own Isaac Simon. Canadian Elite Basketball League free agency will continue leading up to the announcement of the full training camp roster prior to the Saskatchewan Rattlers home opener on May 15, 2025 at SaskTel Centre.

"We are incredibly excited to showcase two days of our Saskatchewan Rattlers training camp in Regina, " stated Rattlers President, Lee Genier. "We all are looking forward to engaging with our fans from the southern part of our beautiful province".

