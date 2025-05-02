Calgary Surge Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

May 2, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Fresh off back-to-back appearances at the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Championship Weekend in their first two seasons, the Calgary Surge will begin training camp on Friday May 2nd at their Official Practice Facility, MNP Community & Sport Centre. The Surge head into their highly anticipated 'TRILOGY' season under the guidance of their Basketball Operations Leadership Team comprised of Vice-Chairman & President, Jason Ribeiro, General Manager Shane James, NBA-experienced Head Coach, Kaleb Canales, and Senior Vice President, Dylan Howe.

The 2025 training camp roster features 14 players, including three with NBA experience, including Khyri Thomas, Greg Brown III, and Karim Mané. Khyri and Greg are the highest former NBA draft picks to ever play in the CEBL.

Included among the returnees is Sean "Rugzy" Miller-Moore, who enters his third season with the Surge. The high-flying guard/forward is a two-time CEBL All-Canadian and has become a cornerstone of Calgary's identity both on and off the court.

"This group is hungry, proven, and aligned with our culture," said GM Shane James. "We're thrilled to bring back a fan favourite like Rugzy and add high-level talent to continue building toward our championship goals."

Included in the Surge's training camp will be their 2nd Annual "Be Well" School Day Game presented by Robertson College, an intersquad exhibition held on May 7 at WinSport Event Centre that will welcome a few thousand junior high students from the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) to experience an immersive basketball game focused on wellbeing.

The Surge's Home Opener is set for May 25. Tickets for the 2025 season are available now at calgarysurge.ca.

