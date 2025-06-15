Brown III, Nelson Jr. Push Surge Past Shooting Stars

A combined 58 points from Greg Brown III and Jameer Nelson Jr. propelled the Calgary Surge past the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday (June 15).

The Surge weathered a late push from the Shooting Stars and buried a trio of long-range jumpers in Target Score Time to earn a 94-80 victory at WinSport Event Centre.

Calgary head coach Kaleb Canales said his squad responded with "championship poise" to finish the game while praising the performances of Brown III and Nelson Jr.

"[They were] just unbelievable today. They've been unbelievable for us the whole season. Just really proud of those two guys and really proud of our group. But obviously Jameer is our PG one. He sets the tone for us on both ends, he's a two way player, and so is Greg," Canales said.

Despite playing the bulk of the game in foul trouble, Brown III led all scorers and notched a CEBL career-high with 30 points while staying perfect at the line with nine free throws.

Brown III credited his teammates for putting him in the right situations to score.

"I kind of struggled coming out the game - just missing layups that I normally make - so my teammates just kept believing me, and just kept giving me the rock. And then it just turned on and kept clicking," Brown III said.

Nelson Jr. found a variety of ways to score, showcasing acrobatic finishes, a dangerous midrange jumper, and pinpoint shooting from beyond the arc. The former TCU guard netted 28 points to go along with four steals in the win.

"I felt like offensively, I was efficient and defensively, I forced a lot of turnovers. I made it hard for who I was guarding, so I think I affected the game equally, offensively and defensively," Nelson Jr. said.

On an off night from the field, Sean Miller-Moore rounded out the Surge attack with 18 points

Donovan Williams paced the Shooting Stars' offence with 26 points after just two points in the opening quarter. Big man Hason Ward chipped in with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Cat Barber was limited to just six points on two-for-nine shooting.

Calgary led by as much as 22 in the second half, but Scarborough managed to narrow the deficit to two points before the Surge closed it out in Target Score Time.

"A lot of energy we expelled trying to come back, we kind of ran flat when it was actually time to

win," Williams said.

Turnovers made the biggest difference in the contest, with Scarborough's 22 giveaways leading to 27-16 points-from-turnovers advantage for Calgary.

"You dig yourself a 22-point hole and you have to waste all your energy coming back and you don't have any left at the end," Shooting Stars' head coach Michael De Giorgio said. "I'm happy they didn't lay down and quit ... we showed how we reacted well to [adversity], I just wish there was some more fight prior."

Both teams came out firing from deep to start the game. The Surge and Shooting Stars traded blows - with four lead changes and three ties - before the game settled into a defensive struggle.

Nelson Jr. was the star of the show in the opening frame, scoring in a variety of ways with long-range shooting, floaters, a lefty layup and a back-to-the-basket finish. The Calgary defence held the Scarborough to no field goals in the last six minutes to head into the second quarter with a 20-14 lead.

Ward ended the drought with a putback to start the second quarter for Scarborough, but Adelodun quickly responded with a triple. Calgary maintained its lead throughout the quarter, and a buzzer-beating trifecta from Olumide Adelodun bounced in to send the Surge into halftime up 48-39.

Calgary came out firing to start the second half with a 9-1 run that forced a De Giorgio timeout. Nelson Jr. and Brown III continued to cook offensively for the Surge, extending the lead to 22 - Calgary's largest of the afternoon.

From there, the Shooting Stars pushed their way back into the game with a 15-0 run that featured a pair of trifectas from Williams and closed the gap to seven points. However, four straight points from Miller-Moore, including a buzzer-beating three on the run, extended the advantage back to double digits.

Scarborough's Ward proved difficult to deal with in the paint, delivering emphatic dunks and strong finishes at the rim, and helping to reduce the deficit to just two points. The Surge responded with a run of their own to go ahead 85-78 heading into Target Score Time.

The combination of Brown III and Nelson Jr. made quick work of Target Score Time, with Nelson Jr. drilling a pair of wing threes before Brown III put the finishing touches on the win with a triple of his own.

Box Score

Up next for both teams

Calgary hosts Edmonton in another Battle of Alberta on Thursday (June 19) at Westerner Park Centrium, while Scarborough wraps up a three-game road trip in Montréal on Wednesday (June 18). For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.

