Edmonton Stingers Announce Training Camp Roster for Seventh Season

May 2, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Edmonton Stingers News Release







EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday their training camp roster for the 2025 season. Fourteen athletes will join the team for Training Camp beginning on May 3rd ahead of the Stingers first regular season game on May 11th against Calgary.

"Training camp represents an exciting challenge for our club," said head coach and general manager Jordan Baker. "Trying to bring together a mix of professional and U SPORTS players in such a short period of time is important in setting the tone for the season. I am looking forward to seeing all the talent gathered in one place and trying to get everyone moving in the same direction."

The training camp roster is headlined by third-year forward and Stingers' 2024 season-leader in minutes played, Nick Hornsby. Hornsby notably recorded a season-high of 21 points, along with 6 rebounds and 8 assists on July 18 against the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Over the last two seasons, he has scored the second most total points for the team, while leading in rebounds and assists.

Returning alongside Hornsby are second-year players Aaron Rhooms and Taye Donald. Rhooms, selected in the first round of the 2025 CEBL Draft, is coming off a historic U SPORTS season with TMU, being named the OUA Player of the Year after averaging 22.0 points per game (a conference best), aided by a career 43-point performance against Brock. Donald signed with the Stingers last year, following a standout collegiate career in the U SPORTS division. Over the course of the 2024-25 season, prior to joining the Stingers, Donald played more than 20 games, earning double-digit points, including a season-high of 34 points in a single game.

The Stingers have also made some new talented acquisitions, including NBA G-Leaguer Cameron McGriff. The American forward has significant experience in the G-league and overseas, in addition to having three NBA games under his belt. "I'm super excited to play in the CEBL, in front of the best fans in the league," said McGriff. McGriff recently recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds against the Westchester Knicks. Louisville native and Missouri alumni Sean East II will play in his first CEBL season. The 6'3" guard played four seasons in the NCAA with UMASS, Bradley, and Missouri, and has recently concluded his first professional season in Romania.

Guards Devonte Bandoo and Scottie Lindsey, are two new additions to the Stingers who both bring valuable experience from the CEBL and international play. The pair were teammates on the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2022. Bandoo spent the 2024 CEBL season with the Montreal Alliance while Lindsey suited up for the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

Some Canadian talent has also been acquired to attend the training camp, including Edmonton-born Sabry Philip (guard). Philip will make his professional debut with the team after three NCAA D1 seasons, playing for the San Diego Toreros and the Stony Brook Seawolves. Keon Ambrose-Hylton will also make his first CEBL training camp appearance in his professional debut this season.

The Stingers 2025 CEBL Draft second and third round selections Liai Tong (Cape Breton) and Jalen Shirley (UBCO) will also join the team for their first CEBL training camp. Rounding out the training camp roster are forwards Fareed Shittu and Kyle Varner, and guard Holt Tomie.

Canadian guards and former Stingers Elijah Miller and Isiah Osborne are expected to join the Stingers upon the conclusion of their international season. Miller, the CEBL's all-time record holder for most three-pointers made in a single game, joined the Stingers back in 2023 after being named the 2022-23 AUS men's basketball all-star and MVP. Osborne returns to the Stingers after spending the 2024 season playing internationally in Macedonia and Germany. In Osborne's last season with the Stingers in 2023, he averaged 13.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 29.9 minutes in 19 games, as well as scoring a season-best of 26 points on July 15 against the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

The Stingers will return to the Edmonton EXPO Centre on May 11th to host the Calgary Surge in their home opener. Tickets are available for as low as $20 per seat and can be purchased online or by contacting the Stingers head office via email (tickets@thestingers.ca) or phone (1-87STINGERS).

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.