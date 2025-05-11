Stingers Seventh Season Tips off Today

May 11, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

(Edmonton Stingers)

The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) will host the Calgary Surge today at 4:00 PM at the Edmonton EXPO Centre in their 2025 season home opener. The game is the first of the 2025 CEBL Season, which is the longest in league history.

The Stingers, two-time CEBL champions (2020, 2021) will play their first of 24 regular season games today, taking on provincial rivals the Calgary Surge. It is the first of three such meetings between the teams, with the Stingers hosting the Surge again on Sunday July 6th, and the two teams meeting at a neutral site game in Red Deer on Thursday June 19th.

Last season, the Stingers finished second place in the Western Conference with a record of 13-7, but were bested by the Surge in the Western Conference Semifinal at the EXPO Centre.

Leading the team from the sideline is head coach and general manager Jordan Baker. The former standout Stingers forward heads into his third season as head coach and second as general manager. The Stingers roster is highlighted by third year forward Nick Hornsby, who has led the team in rebounds and assists the past two seasons.

Notable additions this year include NBA G League veteran Cameron McGriff who averaged 13.8 points per game with the Indiana Mad Ants this past season, and American guard Sean East II who was the leading scorer with the Missouri Tigers in the 2023-2024 season.

Edmontonians Sabry Philip and Fareed Shittu join the Stingers on their first professional contracts after completing their post secondary careers this spring.

Fans can purchase tickets from $20 per seat and can be purchase online or by contacting the Stingers head office via email (tickets@thestingers.ca) or phone (1-87STINGERS).

Edmonton Stingers Home Opener

When: Doors open 3:00 PM, tip-off 4:00 PM

