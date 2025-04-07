Edmonton Native Philip Signs First Pro Contract with Stingers

April 7, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Edmonton Stingers News Release









Sabry Philip with Stony Brook University

(Edmonton Stingers, Credit: Stony Brook University) Sabry Philip with Stony Brook University(Edmonton Stingers, Credit: Stony Brook University)

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday the signing of Edmonton native Sabry Philip. The 6'4" guard has played 128 games across NCAA and NJCAA, competing for the Stony Brook Seawolves, the San Diego Toreros and the Navarro Bulldogs.

Phillip has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Stony Brook Seawolves, appearing in 55 games and starting 10. This past season, he posted his season high 8 points in 25 minutes in a win over Hofstra in February, and pulled down a season-best five rebounds in three games, including a CCA Tournament win over Drexel.

"I chose to sign with The Stingers because Edmonton is where it all began for me," said Philip. "I got to watch the Stingers win back to back championships and now I'm excited to suit up in front of the best fans in the CEBL and have the chance to compete for another one."

Prior to attending Stony Brook, Phillip played two seasons of Junior College with the Navarro Bulldogs, averaging 7.9 points per game across 41 games. His post-secondary career high came on November 6th, 2021, where, with the Bulldogs, he posted 21 points against Weatherford College. The Edmonton native began his collegiate career in 2019-20 at the University of San Diego, appearing in 25 games for the Toreros.

The last time Phillip played basketball here in his hometown he was averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Harry Ainlay Titans. In his senior year with the Titans, he won the 2018 AAAA Provincial Championship. He also competed for the Albertan U15 and U17 provincial teams at the Canada Basketball National Championships from 2014 - 2016. In addition to basketball, he was a multi-sport athlete competing in track and field, placing first in Edmonton in the long jump.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Sabry back to Edmonton to start his professional career after his time in the NCAA." said Stingers Head Coach and General Manager Jordan Baker. "His athleticism and approach to the game will allow him to contribute from the jump, and we know he will represent Edmonton the right way both on and off the court."

Philip has been involved in basketball in other ways as well, volunteering as a coach for the Briers Youth Basketball Program in Brampton, ON. During his high school playing career he also played 3 on 3 basketball in Edmonton.

Philip will join the Stingers at Edmonton EXPO Centre on May 11th to host the Calgary Surge in their home opener. Tickets are available for as low as $20 per seat and can be purchased online, by contacting the Stingers head office via email (tickets@thestingers.ca) or phone (1-87STINGERS).

Images from this story



Sabry Philip with Stony Brook University

(Stony Brook University)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.