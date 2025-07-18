Stingers Win Seventh Straight, Inch Closer to Playoff Berth

July 18, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Edmonton Stingers News Release









Edmonton Stingers in action

(Edmonton Stingers) Edmonton Stingers in action(Edmonton Stingers)

After grinding it out in the first half, the Edmonton Stingers turned it on the final two quarters to power their way to an 87-85 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks, extending their winning streak to seven straight games.

The Stingers scored 52 points in the second half, powered by MVP-candidate Sean East II who was limited in the first thanks to foul trouble. He finished with 23 points and five assists, Keon Ambrose-Hylton also had 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds, and Scottie Lindsey added 13 points including three three-pointers.

"He showed up in the second half," Stingers head coach Jordan Baker said of his star. "Obviously in the first half, he was in some foul trouble. But he came back in a big way in the second half. He was great offensively, but I thought he was great defensively in our coverages and we certainly aren't where we are without him in our lineup."

"We're approaching every game down the stretch as a must win," he continued. "Calgary is playing great, Vancouver is playing great. We're in a situation where we're going to have to see one of those teams - maybe both - in the [playoffs]. For us, our goal is to try to get into a first or second seed where we can host a playoff game and we can lean on our crowd in Edmonton."

As is often the case in basketball, the first half was a game of runs. Edmonton got off to a 16-12 lead, but an Ottawa timeout would equate to a 15-0 run that put them up by double-digits at the end of the quarter. They would extend their lead to as much as 12 being up 36-24, which featured a 9:40 stretch between the first and second quarter where the BlackJacks held the Stingers to shooting just 2-of-16 from the floor.

Edmonton would answer with an 11-3 run of their own to cut the lead to four heading into the break.

The road team continued their hot play coming out of the locker room, going on a 10-1 run to start the third quarter, totaling to outscore their opponents 21-4 during the entire stretch.

Ottawa would answer with a 12-3 run before Zane Waterman was forced to leave the game with an injury in a pivotal moment of the game late in the third quarter. With the BlackJacks already undermanned due to Deng Adel sitting out due to illness, the home squad also found themselves undersized with the loss of their import big.

Ambrose-Hylton would take full advantage, scoring 17 points in the second half.

"I think from the jump, I go into every game trying to take over, trying to do what I can for the team," he said afterwards. "I know most teams don't have a guy that's going to be running down the floor, up and down, one hundred percent of the time. I use that to my advantage in every game."

"They tell us everyday in practice to play hard and use our speed. We got a lot of players that might not be the tallest, but we know what we're doing. We got a lot of dogs, and we play fast. When it comes to getting rebounds, we know what spots to be on the court. We got our guards tucking the elbows, we got our bigs going to the paint. We're not just going in there running and dashing. We're making sure to be in the right spots at the right times," Ambrose-Hylton added.

For the BlackJacks, Isaih Moore finished with a game-high 28 points and 15 rebounds, finishing two boards shy of tying the franchise regular season record.

Javonte Smart posted a double-double with 19 points and a CEBL career high 10 assists - one shy of the team record, Waterman had 12 points and six rebounds before leaving, and Keevan Veinot - playing without a sleeve on his shoulder for the first time this season - showed off his health with a 13 point, six rebound, six assist game.

The game was all tied up at 78 heading into Target Time, where a number of mistakes would ultimately prove costly for the BlackJacks on their home court. Most notably, a technical foul was assessed to Smart after a Moore foul on East, giving the latter an extra shot on the line which would prove to be critical as he drove to the lane and scored in the next possession for the win.

"First of all, I'm proud of my guys, the way they competed," BlackJacks head coach Dave DeAveiro said. "Being two guys down, I thought we fought, competed right to the end. There's a lot of pride in that room, a lot of disappointment right now. We seem to struggle in terms of executing down the stretch, in Target Time. We continue to review it, and we'll continue to get better. But when a tough loss like this happens, the most important thing is to stick together. Continue to believe in what you're doing and continue to move forward."

"We did not execute the plan in the second half defensively," he said of his team's ultimate downfall. "Whether that's fatigue - and that's part of it - guys played a lot of minutes today. Javonte, Isaih. Guys played a lot of minutes out there. You're tired, and things happen when you're tired. We had a lot of defensive breakdowns in the second half that we normally don't have. The game wasn't decided in that last shot. Everyone can think it was, but it wasn't. It was all the breakdowns we had defensively in the second half that leads to 52 points. That's the difference in the game."

The Edmonton Stingers now found themselves one game away from punching their post-season ticket. They can learn their fate as early as tomorrow, as a Saskatchewan Rattlers loss to the Vancouver Bandits would lock the Stingers into a playoff spot. They can also guarantee their berth by extending their seven-game winning streak - the third in franchise history and only the fourth in the history of the league - in their next game. The longest winning streak in league history is nine, held by Edmonton in the CEBL's inaugural season.

Box Score

https://www.cebl.ca/game?id&00645

Up next for both teams

The Edmonton Stingers travel to Vancouver to take on the Western Conference leading Bandits on July 20. The Ottawa BlackJacks will stay home to host the Brampton Honey Badgers on July 21.

Next CEBL action

The Vancouver Bandits will play host to the Saskatchewan Rattlers on July 18, streaming live on CEBL+ and TSN+. For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.

Images from this story







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.