Vancouver Bandits Sign Former Florida Gator and SEC All Star Tyrese Samuel

April 7, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Monday that the club has signed Canadian forward, former SEC All Star and Florida Gator standout Tyrese Samuel for the 2025 season.

A six-foot-ten product of Montréal, Que., Samuel quickly established himself as a top Canadian prospect in university. After playing four seasons at Seton Hall University from 2019 to 2023, Samuel transferred to the University of Florida for his graduate year. In his final season with the Gators, he earned Second Team All-SEC honours, averaging 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals with starts in all 36 games played.

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with Tyrese and welcome him to our family. He is a tremendous talent and one of the most underrated Canadians in the game right now," said Bandits head coach and general manager, Kyle Julius. "Not only will he be one of the biggest and most skilled players in our league, but he is also poised to become one of the top Canadians in the league. He has a chance to play in the NBA and we want to help him get there."

Samuel recently completed his first professional season, playing in the NBA G League with the Phoenix Suns' affiliate, Valley Suns. In 2024-25, he recorded averages of 9.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists in 49 games. Prior to the NBA G League, Samuel appeared in four games for the Phoenix Suns in the 2024 NBA Summer League.

"I am excited to be a part of the Bandits family this upcoming season. Being part of a winning culture is important to me and I believe Coach Kyle definitely brings that," said Samuel. "Personal development is also a priority for me, which is something that Kyle and I will be able to focus on simultaneously throughout the CEBL season. I can't wait to meet the fans of Vancouver and have a great season, go Bandits!"

Internationally, Samuel has represented Canada on two occasions, earning a silver medal at the 2018 FIBA U18 AmeriCup and appearing in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Tickets for the 2025 season, including Season Tickets, Jam Packs and Single Game Tickets, are currently on sale for the Bandits' seventh CEBL season and are available for purchase.

The Bandits tip-off the 2025 CEBL campaign on Thursday, May 15 when the club hits the road to take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Fans will have their first chance to watch the club at home on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT when Vancouver hosts the Niagara River Lions in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Final. Vancouver will play a total of 12 regular season home games in 2025 between Thursday, May 22 and Sunday, August 3. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road in Ottawa on Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on TSN+, as well as the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices).

Individuals interested in learning more about tickets for the Vancouver Bandits' upcoming 2025 season are kindly asked to call (604) 455-8881 or email tickets@thebandits.ca. A complete regular season schedule can be found.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

