Kelowna Product Grant Shephard Signs with Bandits for 2025 CEBL Season

April 30, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday that the club has signed 6-foot-10 forward Grant Shephard for its upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

Hailing from Kelowna, B.C., Shephard recently played for Swedish club Jämtland Basket in the Basketligan, the country's highest division of men's pro basketball. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 28.5 minutes in 32 games played while shooting 62 per cent from the field. Prior to Sweden, Shephard also played in Estonia (BC Kalev-Cramo, 2023-24) and Spain (Esguiera Basket, 2023-24).

Shephard established himself as a dominant big man during his U SPORTS career, playing at the University of British Columbia (2017-20) before transferring to Carleton (2021-23). He captured a national championship with the Ravens in 2022-23 while also being named a U SPORTS Final 8 tournament all-star and Ontario University Athletics (OUA) second team all-star.

"Grant has had two great seasons playing overseas since he was last with us. He is one of BC's best big men and I am really looking forward to getting back to work with him," said head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

This will be Shephard's third stint with the Bandits and fourth overall in the CEBL. He made his league debut in 2019 with the Bandits as a Development Athlete, including playing in the club's inaugural game on May 9, 2019, and made subsequent appearances with the Niagara River Lions in 2021 and with the Bandits a second time in 2023. Across three CEBL seasons, Shephard has appeared in a combined 22 games and averaged 8.1 minutes, 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

"I am grateful to be back with the Bandits this season and ready to grind. I can already tell that this summer will be special," said Shephard.

Prior to finishing his high school career at the prestigious Montverde Academy in Florida, Shephard attended Kelowna Secondary. Shephard helped guide the Owls to a B.C. AAAA provincial championship in 2016 while he took home MVP honours as a junior.

On the international stage, Shephard has represented Canada at both the junior and senior levels. Most notably, he captured the FIBA U19 World Cup in 2017, alongside current Toronto Raptor RJ Barrett, and earned a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Tickets for the 2025 season, including Season Tickets, Jam Packs and Single Game Tickets, are currently on sale for the Bandits' seventh CEBL season

The Bandits tip-off the 2025 CEBL campaign on Thursday, May 15 when the club hits the road to take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Fans will have their first chance to watch the club at home on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT when Vancouver hosts the Niagara River Lions in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Final. Vancouver will play a total of 12 regular season home games in 2025 between Thursday, May 22 and Sunday, August 3. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road in Ottawa on Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on TSN+, as well as the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices).

Individuals interested in learning more about tickets for the Vancouver Bandits' upcoming 2025 season are kindly asked to call (604) 455-8881 or email tickets@thebandits.ca.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

