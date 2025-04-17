Bandits Sign Renowned Basketball Content Creator Tristan Jass

April 17, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







The Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that the club has signed popular basketball content creator, influencer, and viral social media sensation Tristan Jass.

Known for his jaw-dropping ball-handling skills and incredible trick shots, Jass previously joined the CEBL's Scarborough Shooting Stars in 2024 for a workout through his partnership with Electrolit, the league's official hydration sponsor. This summer, he will take the next step in his athletic career as he competes at the professional level in Vancouver.

"Tristan has clearly developed a skill set worthy of competing with pros at a high level," said Bandits head coach and general manager, Kyle Julius. "We are all really excited to see what he can do in our system with our guys."

The Kenosha, Wis. native has amassed millions of followers on social media platforms like YouTube (5.62 million), TikTok (3.1 million) and Instagram (2.4 million) with his eye-catching basketball content, becoming one of the most influential figures in that space in the last five years. The Wasserman Creators client and Electrolit athlete has built a strong following by engaging with fans, collaborating with influencers and celebrities, and creating viral videos that have been featured on ESPN and other televised programs.

Jass most recently suited up in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, posting 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while playing alongside and against star professional athletes like the NFL's Micah Parsons, Puka Nacua, and CJ Stroud.

"I started with a basketball, a camera, and a dream. From making basketball videos on YouTube to joining a professional basketball team- I am grateful and blessed for this opportunity," said Jass. "I can't wait to get to Vancouver to join the Bandits and bring some good vibes to the city. Let's get to work!"

Jass will join the Bandits when they open training camp on May 6. The first opportunity for the public to see Jass play in a game will be Vancouver's preseason game in partnership with the Bandits Community Foundation on Saturday, May 10 at 5:00 p.m. PT at Langley Events Centre. Tickets are available for purchase at this link.

Tickets for the 2025 season, including Season Tickets, Jam Packs and Single Game Tickets, are currently on sale for the Bandits' seventh CEBL season and are available for purchase at this link.

The Bandits tip-off the 2025 CEBL regular season campaign on Thursday, May 15 when the club hits the road to take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Fans will have their first chance to watch the club at home on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT when Vancouver hosts the Niagara River Lions in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Final. Vancouver will play a total of 12 regular season home games in 2025 between Thursday, May 22 and Sunday, August 3. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road in Ottawa on Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on TSN+, as well as the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices).

Individuals interested in learning more about tickets for the Vancouver Bandits' upcoming 2025 season are kindly asked to call (604) 455-8881 or email tickets@thebandits.ca. A complete regular season schedule can be found.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.