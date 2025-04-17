Ottawa BlackJacks Form Partnership with Christie Lake Kids

April 17, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has launched a formal partnership with Christie Lake Kids which will see the Ottawa-based organization become the Official Charitable Partner of the club.

Launched over 100 years ago, Christie Lake Kids provides opportunities for those in targeted/high priority neighbourhoods and has seen their increasingly popular basketball after school program continue to grow with requests to participate steadily rising among Ottawa youth.

"Christie Lake Kids has been an anchor in the local community for more than 100 years and the BlackJacks are excited for the opportunity to work with them," said BlackJacks president Mark Wacyk. "Basketball has consistently proven to be a great conduit to foster positive traits including teamwork, leadership and the ability to overcome challenges in youths. Adrienne and her team have done a wonderful job supporting the accelerating interest in our game as a unifying medium in the community and we are proud to play a role in the growth of their after school programs."

With an aim to support children and youth from low-income households through programming that removes the barriers to participation, the game of basketball has consistently been recognized as one of the most popular sports among new Canadians. With that understanding, the BlackJacks and Christie Lake Kids are announcing the launch of several initiatives to expand the basketball programs offered by CLK and provide opportunities for Ottawa youth to experience the game.

On Saturday, June 7, the BlackJacks will be participating in the 29th Annual Enbridge Canoe for Kids event at Mooney's Bay Beach. Fans are encouraged to help raise money for the event by donating to sponsor the "Ottawa SplashJacks" as they compete for the top spot.

Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 will see Christie Lake Kids host their Basketball Summer Kick-Off Tournament in which all teams will be competing for the inaugural BlackJacks Cup with a donation of equipment and jerseys provided by the BlackJacks enabling participants to wear the same apparel as the professionals.

The BlackJacks have additionally committed to participating in several additional Christie Lake Kids activations throughout the calendar year highlighted by an appearance at the CLK camp in Perth, Ont. on Friday, July 11.

These initiatives will culminate in the BlackJacks hosting a CLK Night on Friday, Aug. 8 when the team welcomes the Montreal Alliance to The Arena at TD Place at 7:30 p.m.

Fans interested in supporting the partnership are encouraged to use a unique Ticketmaster link to purchase tickets for BlackJacks games this season which will see $10 from each sale donated directly back to Christie Lake Kids.

Flexible ticket packages are currently available to purchase by visiting theblackjacks.ca/tickets.

BlackJacks 2025 season-seat memberships are available now. For additional details, fans are encouraged to email ticketing@theblackjacks.ca or call 613-690-0519.

