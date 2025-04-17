Alliance Land Canadian Forward Guerrier in Major Signing

April 17, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Montreal Alliance News Release







The Montréal Alliance has made a major signing for the franchise, announcing today that forward Quincy Guerrier, a Montréal native, will join the team for the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward joins Montréal after a professional season with the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, where he showcased his talents after signing with the Toronto Raptors and participating in the NBA Summer League.

"Bringing Quincy back to Montréal represents the culmination of everything we've been building," said Joel Anthony, General Manager and co-owner of the Alliance. "Having competed at some of the highest levels of professional basketball, Quincy has the ability to have a great impact and creates unprecedented excitement for basketball in the city."

Guerrier brings professional experience from the NBA G League, where he maintained averages of 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.7% from the field with the Raptors 905 during the 2024-25 season. His versatility was evident throughout the season, recording five double-doubles and scoring over 20 points on multiple occasions, including a 27-point performance against the Maine Celtics.

"I'm confident that Quincy will establish himself as one of the better Canadian players in the CEBL," said Jermaine Small, head coach of the Alliance. "His versatility on both sides of the ball allows us to play him in many ways and makes him special. Beyond his athletic qualities, his charisma and deep connection with Montréal will galvanize our fans and elevate the entire organization."

The 25-year-old forward developed his game through an accomplished five-season collegiate career at Syracuse, Oregon, and Illinois. In his final collegiate season at Illinois (2023-24), Guerrier played a crucial role in capturing the Big Ten Conference championship, helping the team to an impressive 29-9 record. Throughout his 169 college games, he averaged 9.8 points and 6.0 rebounds.

At Syracuse, where he began his collegiate journey (2019-21), Guerrier earned All-ACC Third Team honours in 2021 while helping lead the Orange to the Sweet 16 in the prestigious NCAA Tournament. His development continued during his time at Oregon (2021-23) and Illinois, where he refined his perimeter game and defensive versatility.

Guerrier also brings valuable international experience, having represented Team Canada on multiple occasions, most recently at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup.

"Returning to Montréal represents something indescribable for me," said Guerrier. "I've had the privilege of playing at the highest levels of American college and professional basketball, but nothing compares to the feeling of representing your hometown. The Alliance is building something unique here, and I'm determined to help this team win a championship."

This signing marks a turning point for the Alliance franchise, bringing home one of the city's most iconic talents. Guerrier, who refined his game at Thetford Academy before his college career, has always maintained close ties with the Québec basketball community throughout his journey.

"This acquisition transcends sports - it creates a historic moment for all basketball fans in Québec," emphasized Carl Comeau, Executive Director of Basketball Québec. "Quincy's exceptional journey, from Montréal to prestigious American universities to professional basketball, will serve as a major source of inspiration for the next generation of Canadian talent."

The upcoming season will be the longest in CEBL history with each team playing 24 regular season games, including 12 home contests for the Alliance at the Verdun Auditorium and IGA Stadium. The Alliance will play its home opener on May 18 against the Brampton Honey Badgers.

In a groundbreaking event, the Alliance will host the first-ever outdoor 5x5 professional basketball game in Canadian history at IGA Stadium on May 23. The event, named "Éclipse : Match sous les étoiles", offers fans a unique opportunity to experience professional basketball under the open sky. Tickets start at just $25 and are available at www.alliancemontreal.ca/en-ca/eclipse.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 17, 2025

Alliance Land Canadian Forward Guerrier in Major Signing - Montreal Alliance

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.