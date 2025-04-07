Redtag.Ca Renews Founding Partnership with CEBL

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday the renewal of a multi-year national partnership with redtag.ca, a Founding Partner of the league and its 10 member clubs. redtag.ca is Canada's leading full-service travel company and, as the 'Official Travel Partner of the CEBL,' will continue to support the league and its teams in coordinating travel across the country as the seventh season of CEBL basketball tips off in May.

redtag.ca will continue to provide the CEBL and its 10 member clubs with access to the best air travel options for league-affiliated personnel. In 2025, the CEBL will embark on its longest season in league history, with 127 total games, resulting in redtag.ca assisting teams in traveling over 400,000 kilometers across Canada. Their experience in serving professional sport teams and leagues, and their understanding that no two travellers are alike, will ensure the CEBL and its member teams travel with ease throughout this partnership.

"Our longstanding partnership with redtag.ca has united a league built by Canadians, for Canadians, with the country's most trusted travel company," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner & Co-Founder of the CEBL. "As we continue our growth we have great confidence in their ongoing support to help our players, coaches, staff, officials and fans manage comfortable, timely, and convenient travel across Canada."

To mark this partnership renewal, and as a gesture of appreciation for the CEBL's passionate basketball fans across the country, redtag.ca is providing every CEBL fan with access to an exclusive travel offer of up to $300 off* their next vacation. Fans can access this offer until December 31, 2025 through the following link: Canadian Elite Basketball League | redtag.ca

"We're pumped to team up with the CEBL once again," said Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Partnerships at redtag.ca. "Their dedication to Canadian athletes and the communities they inspire aligns perfectly with our passion for helping Canadians explore the world. It's a slam dunk partnership - on and off the court. We can't wait for another action-packed season!"

redtag.ca makes travel easy for CEBL fans and travellers, building custom trips tailored to their wants by combining flights, hotels, vacation packages, cruises and car rentals anywhere in the world.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 when the Calgary Surge travel to Edmonton to take on the Stingers in the Battle of Alberta. A total of 127 regular season games fill the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

