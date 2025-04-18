Vancouver Bandits to Host Preseason Game for Charity on May 10

April 18, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that the club will host a charitable preseason game Saturday, May 10 against the Sikh Warriors from The Basketball Tournament (TBT) at Langley Events Centre. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT.

This exclusive matchup will offer fans their first opportunity to see the 2025 Vancouver Bandits squad, featuring newly signed player Tristan Jass, as the club gears up for its highly anticipated seventh season in the CEBL. The popular basketball content creator, influencer, and viral social media sensation signed his first professional contract with the Bandits on April 17.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the Bandits Community Foundation, which uses basketball to empower youth across British Columbia through grassroots programs, life skills education, and expanded access to the sport.

"This game is more than a preseason tilt, it is a celebration of our mission to grow the game and give back to communities across B.C.," said Dylan Kular, Vancouver Bandits team president. "We are proud to welcome the Sikh Warriors to LEC and shine a light on the impact of our foundation."

The Sikh Warriors are competing in the 2025 edition of The Basketball Tournament, a high-stakes U.S.-based summer tournament broadcast on ESPN that showcases top talent from around the world. The May 10 contest will serve as a key tune-up for both squads and a unique opportunity for fans to witness international flair and Canadian professional basketball.

The Warriors roster is highlighted by numerous high-calibre players and homegrown talent that includes:

Vick Toor - A 6-foot-1 guard and University of the Fraser Valley alumnus

Bikram Gill - A 6-foot-9 forward, product of Ball State University and former Team Canada 3x3 representative

Amaan Sandhu - A 7-foot-1 centre from Manhattan College and former member of India men's national basketball team

Tickets are available now at thebandits.ca/tickets. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early for giveaways, a special pre-game ceremony, and to celebrate a night of culture, community, and hoops for a cause.

Individuals interested in learning more about tickets for the Vancouver Bandits' upcoming 2025 season are kindly asked to call (604) 455-8881 or email [email protected].

