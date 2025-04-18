Australian Import, NCAA Star Joins the Rattlers

April 18, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







Saskatoon, Sask. - The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that the club has signed 6-foot-9 Australian native Grant Anticevich for the 2025 season. The import holds the all-time games played record for University of California, Berkley (139), and appeared in three NBA preseason games with the New Zealand Breakers (NBL) against the Utah Jazz. Anticevich will make his CEBL debut with the Saskatchewan Rattlers on May 15th 2025.

"Grant is a major acquisition for our line-up this year. He has produced at a very high level regardless of where he has played previously, including last season in the very competitive Australian NBL," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "We expect he will be a major contributor every night and we will utilize his ability to shoot the ball at a high percentage to help spread the floor on offense. He is a very personable, high character young man and he will instantly be very popular with our fan base and in the community."

In his three-year professional career, Anticevich has played with three teams in the NBL, BBL, and Lega A. He has a professional career average of 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 20.8 minutes in 116 games.

"I can't wait to get to Saskatoon," said Anticevich. "I am excited to wear the Rattlers green and play basketball for a great club."

In his professional debut, Anticevich signed with the South East Melbourne Phoenix. After 18 games with the club, he signed with the Southland Sharks (NBL) during the 2022-23 season where he appeared in the starting line-up in all 18 games while setting his professional career high in all stat categories - 28 points (May 21), 22 rebounds (June 25), 6 assists (June 5), 3 steals (July 6), and 2 blocks (June 25). During this season, he averaged 14.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 33.4 minutes.

Anticevich went on to sign with BG Goettingen (BBL) the following season averaging 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 24.9 minutes in 48 games with 27 starts. During this season, BG Goettingen made appearances in the FIBA Europe Cup, and the Basketball Champions League. During the 2024-25 season, Anticevich signed with the New Zealand Breakers (NBL) playing in 26 games. He is currently playing with Varese (Lega A) in Italy where he made his debut on April 12th.

Prior to his professional career, Anticevich had a highly decorated basketball career winning multiple championships in high school, and medals for the Australian National Teams. He was named a two-time all-conference selection after leading Newington to back-to-back conference and state championships as a junior and senior. As a recruit, Anticevich enrolled to University of California, Berkley in 2017.

During his five-year NCAA career with Cal, he averaged 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 23.2 minutes in 139 games. While with the Golden Bears, he started in 82 of his 89 games in last three seasons with the program. In his senior year, he set his collegiate career highs in points (25, on Dec 22), and rebounds (15, on Dec 19). Anticevich passed David Kravish for Cal Golden Bears all-time games played during 136th collegiate game during the Senior Day Game on Feb 26th.

Anticevich will join the Rattlers for the 2025 season to play alongside Deon Ejim, Anthony Tsegakele, Jaden Bediako, Cody John, Jamir Chaplin, Nate Pierre-Louis, Isaac Simon, Declan Peterson, and Easton Thimm. Canadian Elite Basketball League free agency will continue leading up to the announcement of the full training camp roster prior to the Saskatchewan Rattlers home opener on May 15, 2025 at SaskTel Centre.

The full 2025 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

General public and returning season ticket members can claim their seats for the entire Rattlers 2025 season by using Account Manager. Season tickets starting at $235 in the bronze. All tickets can also be purchased through the Rattlers Front Office (306) 244-2181, Saskatchewan Rattlers website, or via Ticketmaster. Flex Ticket Bundles can be purchased online or at the Rattlers Front Office, which features a minimum of four-tickets in any section with a bonus gift card to Moxies. Single game tickets are available now via Ticketmaster. For more seating options, suites, and group rates; fans can contact an account executive.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 18, 2025

Australian Import, NCAA Star Joins the Rattlers - Saskatchewan Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.