CDIC Expands National Partnership with CEBL in 2025

May 11, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced the renewal of its national partnership with the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC), building upon their Championship Weekend partnership from the 2024 season.

As Canada's federal Crown corporation that protects deposits in the event of member institution failure, CDIC is aligning the core of its partnership with the CEBL's referees by becoming the first national partner to brand the CEBL's referee jerseys for the duration of a CEBL season. Additionally, CDIC and the CEBL are developing a dedicated social campaign that will recognize the CEBL's top defender each week during the 2025 season.

"We're proud to renew and expand our partnership with an organization that prioritizes the best interests of our communities," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "Our partnership will engage fans in ways that celebrate financial protection for Canadians, both on and off the court."

The CDIC has been a long-standing staple of the Canadian financial industry since 1967, contributing to the stability of the financial system in Canada by insuring deposits at member institutions against failure up to $100,000 - per institution, per category.

"CDIC is happy to renew its partnership with the CEBL for the upcoming season," said Tamara Mason, Head of Communications at CDIC. "We are committed to raising awareness of deposit protection among Canadians as research shows that awareness contributes to overall confidence in- and the stability of- the Canadian financial system."

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 with a total of 120 regular season games in the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

Season tickets, flex packs and single-game tickets are now available league wide. Ticket information for all CEBL games can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.